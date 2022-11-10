Rupert Friend To Lead In New Podcast Series — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Rupert Friend To Star In New Podcast Series From QCODE

Content studio QCODE today announced a new science fiction thriller podcast series titled The Mysterious Master M, starring Rupert Friend (Anatomy of a Scandal). Friend will also act as an executive producer on the six-episode podcast series, which will debut in Spring 2023. Mike Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds) and his Storyteller Productions banner will produce with Laure Eve (Blackheart Knights) attached to write and executive produce. Tomer and Asaf Hanuka, Sammy Kattan, Automatik, and QCODE will also serve as Executive Producers on the series. “This is a gripping story that shows how messy yet beautiful it is to be human, and I truly can’t wait to share it with all of you,” Friend said of the show.

‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ Sells To Key International Territories

Altitude Film Sales and Participant have inked a host of international sales on the Laura Poitras’ Golden Lion-winning feature doc All The Beauty And The Bloodshed about the artist and activist Nan Goldin. The doc has been acquired for Australia and New Zealand (Madman), Benelux (Cineart), and France (Pyramide Films). Further deals include Japan (Klockworx), Greece (Strada), Latin America (Sun Distribution Group), Portugal (Leopardes), Poland (Against Gravity), Former-Yugoslavia (MCF), Scandinavia/Baltics (Nonstop), South Korea (Challan), Taiwan (Hooray Films), Czech/Slovakia (Film Europe), Turkey (Filmarti), and Front Row Entertainment for the Middle East. Altitude Film Distribution is handling the UK and Ireland while NEON and HBO will release the film in North America.

Disney+ Hotstar Lines Up Malaika Arora Reality Show

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is getting her own Disney+ Hotstar show. The Indian streamer has ordered Moving in with Malaika from Banijay Asia, a series that will goes behind the scenes on the life of the dancer, actress and producer. It launches on December 5 and will include guest appearances from Arora’s friends and family and “access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations.” The show marks Arora’s first streaming series and will sit alongside the likes of talk show Koffee with Karan on Disney+ Hotstar’s unscripted slate. “With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world,” said Arora.

‘Nope’ Star Brandon Perea Among BAFTA’s 2022 Breakthrough List

BAFTA has named 33 creatives across the US and UK in its latest breakthrough talent list. This year’s cohort includes Ambika Mod (This is Going to Hurt), Brandon Perea (NOPE), Rose Ayling-Ellis (Eastenders), Nicôle Lecky (MOOD), Leon Harrop (Ralph & Katie), Diana Olifirova (Heartstopper), Runyararo Mapfumo (Sex Education), and Alex Pritz (The Territory). The annual cohort was selected by a panel that included Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Ade Rawcliffe, Fiona Lamptey, Ruth Madeley, Nyasha Hatendi, Jodi Balfour, and Bianca Lawson. Previous breakthrough alumni include Florence Pugh, Tom Holland, and Letitia Wright. Check out the full list here.

BBC Creates Seven Assistant Commissioner Roles

The UK’s BBC is creating seven assistant commissioner roles to bolster its impact outside of London and within underrepresented groups in the capital city. Five of the roles will be based in the nations and regions – the term UK broadcasters use to reference areas outside of London – with four aimed at fctual content and one for children’s animation. The London-based roles will focus on deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent TV talent, with one role in scripted and the other in unscripted. Since launching a strategy called Across the UK, the BBC has increased its out of London commissioning ranks by seven, bringing its total number to 24. The new roles are additional and take that figure to 31.