Rupee Sinks to Record With Stocks as Ukraine Crisis Boosts Oil

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as U.S., Europe mull Russian oil import ban

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices soared more than 9% on Monday, touching their highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears. Brent crude futures jumped $12.61, or 10.6%, to $130.72 a barrel by 0449 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $10.41, or 9%, to $126.09. The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.