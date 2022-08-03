‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shea Couleé Joins Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as sources tell The Hamden Journal she has landed a secret role in its upcoming series Ironheart. The series will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Anthony Ramos is also on board as well as

Chinaka Hodge was recently tapped as head writer on the series, first announced as being in development during Disney’s investor-day presentation in December 2020. It is unknown who Ehrenreich will be playing in the series.

Reps for Marvel declined to comment.

Coulee’s addition to the series follows her legendary tenure on the Emmy-nominated show RuPaul’s Drag Race: having won All Stars 5 and finishing a finalist on the special all-winners edition of All Stars 7 and her original season, Drag Race 9.

After her success on Drag Race, Couleé’s multi-faceted beauty, talent, and entrepreneurial creativity skyrocketed into various markets, including beer, artisan soaps, podcasts, music, fashion, and acting. Couleé has been featured extensively in major publications worldwide, including multiple Vogue features and covers including Out, Entertainment Weekly, Gay Times Magazine, and the international fashion magazine, METAL.

On the Podcast front, Couleé launched a podcast series, Wanna Be On Top?, which premiered number on on Apple podcasts when it first premiered. The podcast explores the critically beloved and massively popular world of America’s Next Top Model, produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network and Moguls of Media.

