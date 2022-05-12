‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Jujubee To Host Dating Game Show Podcast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Podcasts are evolving.

Jujubee, one of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is hosting dating game show podcast Queen of Hearts for Dr. Death producer Wondery and Finding Raffi producer Rococo Punch.

Jujubee will serve as a wing woman as she guides real-life singles through a sexy game-filled quest for love. Building on the trend of finding new ways to connect, eager daters play to win over the heart of the suitor using just their voice.

The performer leads a diverse set of contestants through a series of fun games as they get to know one another, laugh together, and just maybe, fall in “like.” Most importantly, contestants are only heard, not seen – there is no swiping, profile curation, filters, or cat-fishing to distract from the authentic connection sparked by pure conversation. Through a series of original dating games such as The Bone Zone, a sex quiz asking very personal questions or Say It Sexy, that challenges contestants to make a banal phrase like “where are the paper towels?” sound titillating, the bachelorX will decide if they will choose to venture beyond the mic and meet for a date in real life – courtesy of Jujubee.

The ten-part series will launch on Amazon Music and Wondery+ on June 14 before launching on all other podcast platforms on June 21.

The series is co-produced by Wondery and Rococo Punch and is exec produced by Wondery’s Lauren Dee and Morgan Jones and Rococo Punch’s John Perotti and Jessica Alpert.

“We all know dating can be a serious drag,” said Jujubee. “Why not use some of my greatest skills – being a killer host, fearless wing woman, and all around comedy queen – to help some poor souls along the path to romantic enlightenment? I think we’ve cooked up something that audiences have never quite experienced before and that will open their ears and hearts to how amazing and unique other humans can be. We’re giving new meaning to the term ‘hot mic’ and I’m so excited for everyone to hear all of the sexy, silly fun I’m having in the first season of Queen of Hearts.”