‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Winner Crowned – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the Season 14 Grand Finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has a new reigning queen, as Season 14 finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill all made their final bids for the crown in Friday’s Grand Finale.

The glamorous extravaganza filmed in Las Vegas at the Flamingo Hotel, marked the franchise’s return to an in-person ceremony after two pandemic-impacted years. A season of many firsts, Season 14 concluded with even more twists and milestones.

Unlike previous finales, the final queens each performed solo numbers, instead of all participating in lipsync showdowns, for a shot at the a franchise-high $150,000 cash prize. The two queens with the best performances, as deemed by RuPaul, then went head-to-head for the crown. The runner up was set to walk away with $50,000.

Angeria kicked things off with a high-energy rap number, Bosco followed with a burlesque performance, then Daya with a rock song, then Lady Camden with a Queen-inspired lip sync filled with her signature ballet moves and finally Willow Pill with a quirky and campy “Vogue”-like routine.

Ultimately, RuPaul decided that Lady Camden and Willow Pill will be the two queens to lip sync for the crown. To Cher’s rendition of ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” the two finalists rocked out and revealed multiple layers to their looks.

After the impressive performances from both the queens, RuPaul crowned Willow Pill the Season 14 winner. She follows in drag mother Yvie Oddly’s steps, who won the Season 11 crown.

Also taking home a prize during Friday’s finale was Kornbread, who won Miss Congeniality, the prize awarded to the kindest queen of the season.

Other highlights of the live grand finale include RuPaul receiving the key to Clark County and a tribute to drag entertainer Hot Chocolate.