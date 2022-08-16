‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producers Randy Barbato And Fenton Bailey On Rise Of Show – The Hamden Journal

“You always hope every show you do is a massive revolutionary force that changes people’s lives,” says RuPaul’s Drag Race producer Fenton Bailey, “but so rarely is that the case.” But by any metric, World of Wonder’s long-running reality show — in which ever more outrageous drag queens compete for the approval of its imperious host RuPaul — is exactly that show. Across all of its TV and digital properties, the franchise received 11 Emmy nominations this year, and if the main Drag Race competition show wins six, it will make it the fifth most Emmy-winning TV show in history. And that’s not all: After spawning 14 U.S. seasons since it first appeared in 2009, the show’s format has been exported to the UK, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Holland, Thailand and the Philippines, with Belgium and Sweden to follow next year.

In this interview, Bailey and fellow producer Randy Barbato discuss the show’s appeal and longevity.

DEADLINE: Why is there currently so much interest in this show?

FENTON BAILEY: Well, I think, in a geopolitical sense, it comes at an important time. Because, whether it’s in America or not, we are seeing an attempt to turn the clock back to stereotypical values. To a time when women weren’t empowered, when there wasn’t marriage equality — there’s been a huge sort of retrenchment. And this show is the antithesis of that, because the message of Drag Race is: “Don’t be afraid to be yourself, be who you are.” And I think that that’s a really important message in today’s political environment, and not just in America. I mean, countries with a really strong Catholic tradition — like Spain, the Philippines and Italy — have a really vibrant version of Drag Race. Because they act as a counterbalance to conservatism, bigotry, and homophobia, and all those other unpleasant things that make everyone’s life so unpleasant.

DEADLINE: Why do you think it caught on?

BAILEY: I do think drag is universal, and that’s the big little secret here. In the past, people thought, “Oh, drag is great, but drag’s for the margins, drag’s a downtown thing.” But, really, you’re born naked and the rest is drag — everything you put on is some kind of statement of identity about yourself. It’s like kids in the attic playing dress-up. It’s as old as time and everybody’s done it.

DEADLINE: Did you always know that it would have legs?

RANDY BARBATO: While we didn’t necessarily think we’d still be here today talking about the show, we always believed that RuPaul had a kind of longevity and a kind of career ahead of him that would go on and on — like the Eveready battery. And in many ways, I do think he’s what makes Drag Race so special. He’s the entity that guarantees that — in addition to hair and heels and fabulosity — there’s heart. And that’s why I think so many people connect to with this show: it’s getting beyond the surface of drag and connecting with these amazing artists who also happen to be our heroes.

DEADLINE: For a show that can be quite brutal, it doesn’t have the same kind of meanness that lot of competitive reality shows have. How did you deal with that?

BAILEY: Well, because the whole idea of drag is that it’s pretend and it’s play, that’s sort of baked into the very premise of it; it shouldn’t be taken too seriously. And that’s quite a serious idea, actually. So you’re right, it isn’t that brutal. And the other thing about the show, I guess, is that the format of the show is like a drag queen, in the sense that it makes fun of and parodies every other kind of reality trope. The format itself is in drag.

DEADLINE: How do you find the contestants?



BARBATO: Fenton and I have always been fans of drag queens, so we’ve always had a kind of a sense that there were a lot of drag queens out there, and that there was a lot of unrecognized talent out there, or talent that hadn’t been sort of provided with a broader platform. So we always knew there were a lot of people out there. Since the show started, we’ve always had a pretty robust casting operation — RuPaul sees every single casting tape that we get. There are a lot of queens out there, and this is a show where if someone doesn’t make a season, they’re invited to audition again. There are many hugely successful queens who didn’t get cast the first time they auditioned. Nina West [a competitor in Season 11] is one example, and they’ve gone on to be incredibly successful. So, I think it’s different than a lot of competitive reality shows that way.

BAILEY: This isn’t a dis, but, by and large, contestants on other shows just come and go: they’re on the show and then that’s it. Drag Race is more of a launchpad for careers: you hear from every drag queen who’s been on, pretty much. I mean, even Pork Chop, the first queen eliminated on the first episode of the first ever season, has a loading dock named after her. So, it really is a launching pad for talent. And another thing is that the show has been on sufficiently long now — and this happens a lot — that queens will say, “Oh, I remember watching the show when I was a kid.” [Laughs] Which is kind of great to hear — to know that there were kids hiding under the covers in their bedrooms, watching the show late at night, and that it inspired them to become drag queens.

Kameron Michaels on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images



DEADLINE: What’s also quite unusual is that, with his interviews, RuPaul goes quite deep in a very easy-going way, trying to get to the real person.

BARBATO: I’m glad to hear you say that, because there is a depth and a connection. It’s funny, because we’ve just finished our 14th season and RuPaul, who’s both our host and an executive producer, has never been more connected to Drag Race. I think he feels a certain sort of responsibility and connection to the queens, in a kind of motherly role. Ru really connects with them, and it has been more and more each season. I don’t know, I feel like he’s seeing the show as a kind of calling.

BAILEY: I was going to add to that: I think Ru is a firmly spiritual person. And also, Ru speaks television fluently. He’s probably watched every single show that has been on TV for the last 50 years, and so when it comes to speaking to someone, putting them at their ease, getting under their skin and getting past their defenses, he is an expert at it. And I also love what you said because I sometimes think that doesn’t get fully recognized. That the skill he has from being who he is, and also being this student of television. I don’t think there’s anyone I’ve ever met in my life who’s watched more television than Ru. And he’s absorbed it all.

DEADLINE: Can you explain the show’s mass appeal?

BAILEY: Drag Race isn’t what I think it was originally perceived to be, which is a niche LGBTQ+ show. It isn’t. And that’s I think the secret of the success. Because I don’t know if you’ve ever been to RuPaul’s DragCon, but you’ll see from the people there it’s not just LGBTQ+. I mean, obviously we’re queer and that’s our core being, but at DragCon you get families, kids, grandparents — it’s multi-generational and fun. In fact, I think — demographically — most of the people who go are women. So go figure!

BARBATO: Drag Race is about love and self-expression and openness. We’re trying to provide a platform for as artists and drag queens all around the world, and then give audiences the opportunity to see the show in as many places as we can. That’s the main agenda because its message is a positive one, a loving one. It’s like we’re on a mission. People are deeply connected to this show and they have been for years now, in terms of the people who make it and the people who watch it. [Laughs] It does feel like we’re answering to a higher drag being.