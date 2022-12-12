RuPaul’s Drag Race moves to MTV for season 15 premiere date

Like Willow Pill’s face inside a suburban dream house, RuPaul’s Drag Race has found a new home for its season 15 premiere date and beyond.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Emmy-winning reality competition show will debut Jan. 6 on MTV, moving from the main series’ longtime network home of VH1 where it has lived since season 9 in 2017.

Little else has been announced regarding season 15, other than the news that the upcoming stretch will include the show’s 200th episode as well as another season of the program’s companion series Untucked.

“When I hear season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I have to pinch myself — I just won’t tell you where,” RuPaul said in a prior statement. “We never take for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Paramount Media Networks

The shift to MTV comes as part of ViacomCBS’ global expansion of the franchise, which will also include three new Drag Race spin-offs in Brazil, Germany, and Mexico that will air on MTV and Paramount+ in their respective territories, as well as a new Global All Stars competition.

“World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios,” said World of Wonder CEOs Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato in a press statement. “Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance, and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally. Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages, and cultures around the world.”

Drag Race initially launched on the queer network Logo back in 2009, with subsequent international editions living on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service and select seasons of its All Stars spin-off — including All Stars 6 and the All Stars 7 all-winners season — rolling out on the Paramount+ platform.

Story continues

Since its inaugural season, RuPaul’s Drag Race has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, spawning iterations in Chile, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Holland, Australia/New Zealand, Spain, Italy, France, the Philippines, Belgium, and Sweden. It has won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program four times, while 12-time winner RuPaul currently holds the record for most-decorated Black artist in TV Academy history thanks to his work on the show.

Subscribe to EW’s BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul’s Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: