‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Is Ratings Winner On BBC Three Return – The Hamden Journal

RuPaul Leads The Way On BBC Three Return

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World led the way on BBC Three’s return to linear TV after a six year break last night, securing five times more viewers than any other show. The spin-off format, in which queens from around the world compete, was viewed by 350,000 people from 9pm-10pm. It was way ahead of reality format Eating With My Ex (70,000) from the previous slot, while the Launch Party managed just 28,000. The RuPaul spin-off will air for the next 10 weeks and comes off the back of the huge success of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which has aired for three seasons and is widely recognized to be BBC Three’s most popular non-scripted show.

ITV Studios Promotes Richard Cowles

Love Island and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-creator Richard Cowles has been promoted to Managing Director of ITV Studios label Lifted Entertainment. Cowles will oversee a range of juggernauts including the aforementioned ITV hits plus Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. He joined as Creative Director in 2012 and has since led on a range of these shows. The news comes shortly after ITV Studios’ Angela Jain was promoted to become its first ever Director of Unscripted in the UK. “Richard’s enviable track record in delivering programmes of real excellence provide the perfect springboard for him to lead the charge on the next chapter of Lifted Entertainment,” said Jain.

Rotterdam Film Festival Winners

The 2022 International Film Festival Rotterdam has awarded its top prize, the Tiger Award, to EAMI. The film, directed by Paraguayan filmmaker Paz Encina, is magic-realist drama about a little girl from the indigenous Ayoreo-Totobiegosode people, who live in an area experiencing the fastest deforestation on the planet. Elsewhere, Excess Will Save Us by French Morgane Dziurla-Petit and To Love Again by Chinese director Gao Linyang both won Tiger Competition Special Jury Awards. The VPRO Big Screen Award went to Kung Fu Zohra by French filmmaker Mabrouk El Mechri. “We are immensely proud of the extensive range of this year’s Tiger Competition selection. Even though we were forced to host our 51st edition online, we were determined to provide the competition filmmakers who trusted us with their films with a visibility platform to press and industry. We cannot wait to share these outstanding films with our audiences later in the year, in the way they were intended: on the big screen in the presence of the filmmakers. Congratulations to all the award winners,” said Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic.

Jinga Boards Genre Pic For EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Genre specialist Jinga Films has boarded supernatural thriller The Ghosts Of Monday ahead of the virtual EFM. Francesco Cinquemani’s film stars Mark Huberman (Vikings Valhalla) as a television director who becomes embroiled in a supernatural conspiracy after traveling to Cyprus to make a tv pilot about a haunted hotel. Julian Sands (Warlock), Marianna Rosset (Survive or Sacrifice), Elva Trill (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Anthony Skordi (Onassis) also appear. Producers are Loris Curci, Marianna Rosset and Vitaly Rosset of Altadium Group. The screenplay, written by Barry Keating, Mark Thompson Ashworth and Francesco Cinquemani and based on an idea by Loris Curci, employs local Cypriot mythology in its depiction of the occult and supernatural events that transpire in the hotel. The local tax credit was key to the production.

Gravitas Picks Up Samland

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to distribute writer-director Juan Pablo Reyes’ Samland. The film, which premiered at the 2021 Full Bloom Film Festival in Statesville, NC., is the story of a desperate immigrant who enters a marriage of convenience from an unscrupulous drug dealer to his ex-girlfriend Samantha, a young woman running from her past and blinded by her drug addiction. Pic was produced by William Garcia, Diego Osorio, Juan Pablo Reyes, and Michael Landrian. Starring are Carlos Montilla, Hanna Balicki, Mimi Lazo, Alejandro Patiño and Luis Fernandez. The movie won the Best Picture Award at its debut festival and was an official selection of the 2021 New York Latino Film Festival. Release is set for later this month.