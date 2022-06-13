‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘Top Chef’ Lead Field – The Hamden Journal

VH1 stalwart RuPaul’s Drag Race and Bravo veteran Top Chef tied for Best Competition Series and led the field with three wins apiece Sunday night at the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Bravo topped all networks with five trophies, including one for Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi as Best Show Host for Hulu’s Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and Top Chef. The hardware was handed out during an in-person ceremony hosted by the Sklar Brothers at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Selena + Chef host Selena Gomez took the fan-voted Female Star of the Year award, and Robert Irvine of Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible was named Male Star of the Year.

Critics Choice



Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby won for Best Limited Series, Jeopardy! took Best Game Show, and Netflix’s Love Is Blind bagged Best Relationship Show. Bravo’s Project Runway Won for Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty.

Here is the full list of winners at the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards:

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

(tie) RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

Shark Tank (ABC)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

Secrets of Playboy (A&E)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

Cheer (Netflix)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW

Project Runway (Bravo)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

BEST SHOW HOST

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM

HBO Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)