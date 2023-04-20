RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 cast of returning queens revealed

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 cast is bringing Mama Ru’s legendary legends back, back, back, back, back again!

AS8 will feature a cast of 12 returning queens vying for the crown, including two Miss Congeniality winners, a trans trailblazer, a long-awaited fan-favorite from the show’s early days, and one contestant making the jump stateside from Canada’s Drag Race for her special day.

As revealed Thursday by Paramount+, the official AS8 cast includes season 9 Snatch Game winner Alexis Michelle; season 6 lip-sync assassin Darienne Lake; season 12 Miss Congeniality and Heidi Hydrates founder Heidi N Closet; season 9 queen and The Bitch Who Stole Christmas star Jaymes Mansfield; season 2 breakout and All Stars 6 lip-sync assassin Jessica Wild; Canada’s Drag Race season 1 star and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World competitor Jimbo; season 11 queen and Drag Race Live! Las Vegas showgirl Kahanna Montrese; season 13’s star quality pioneer and captain of the S.S. Muse Kandy Muse; season 13 Golden Boot winner and Miss Congeniality queen Lala Ri; trail-blazing season 5 contestant Monica Beverly Hillz; season 7’s matriarchal mama Mrs. Kasha Davis; and Miss Continental winner Naysha Lopez, who first competed on season 8.

The 12-strong cast vying for a $200,000 prize marks the third consecutive All Stars collective to have their season streamed on Paramount+, following All Stars 6 and last year’s All Stars 7 all-winners edition, which was won by season 5 champion Jinkx Monsoon. A new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will also accompany AS8‘s rollout.

All Stars 8 follows the April 14 crowning of Sasha Colby as the winner of season 15, making her the second trans winner of a regular season of American Drag Race after she performed her final lip-sync number in a nearly nude ensemble.

“It’s such an amazing, humanizing thing to be able to show that your little thing that makes you happy can affect so many people. As far as the message of what I want to say with me being here is, I have to be not selfish about it,” Sasha exclusively told EW after her crowning. “I told myself, while doing the finale, that this wasn’t trying to win, this was me showing these people that want to silence us and put us down and — for lack of better words — say ‘f— you’ to all of them.”

Alexis Michelle's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

See the full RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 cast of queens (and their AS8 promo looks) below, ahead of the show’s May 12 streaming premiere date on Paramount+.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 cast:

Darienne Lake's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Alexis Michelle (season 9)

Official bio: Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City’s Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage again. This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the top five on season nine, and now she’s ready for her encore — and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Heidi N Closet's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Darienne Lake (season 6)

Official bio: It’s time to take another dip into the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake. This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in season 6, going all the way to the top four. Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she’s ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen of all.

Jaymes Mansfield's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Heidi N Closet (season 12, Miss Congeniality winner)

Official bio: The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the All Stars crown. This former small-town girl has hit the big time, and is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jessica Wild's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Jaymes Mansfield (season 9)

Official bio: Season 9’s bubbly, blonde bombshell, Jaymes Mansfield, is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to All Stars. She’s taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials and caused a commotion in The Bitch Who Stole Christmas. Now she’s got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jimbo's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Jessica Wild (season 2)

Official bio: From season 2, it’s the original golden child, Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded ass up. Baby, things are about to get Wild. Escándalo!

Kahanna Montrese's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season 1, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World)

Official bio: What’s big, bouncing, and may be used as a floatation device? Canada’s drag clown, Jimbo. This bodacious queen is stacked with talent. And after gag-worthy seasons on Canada’s Drag Race and UK vs. the World, she’s ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown.

Kandy Muse's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Kahanna Montrese (season 11)

Official bio: Did someone say “glow-up” from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese. This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas, and now she’s doubling down on the ultimate jackpot: the All Stars crown.

Lala Ri's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Kandy Muse (season 13)

Official bio: The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush. After coming “this close” to winning the season 13 crown, this outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what “star quality” is all about.

Monica Beverly Hillz's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Lala Ri (season 13, Miss Congeniality winner)

Official bio: Season 13’s fierce fan-favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0.

Mrs. Kasha Davis' 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5)

Official bio: Monica Beverly Hillz made her-story on season 5 when she shared her truth on the Main Stage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG.

Naysha Lopez's 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' promo look.

Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7)

Official bio: There’s always time for Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season 7’s international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading — and kindness — are fundamental.

World of Wonder/Paramount+ Naysha Lopez’s ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8’ promo look.

Naysha Lopez (season 8)

Official bio: Hola, the beauty is back. Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen, Naysha Lopez, is ready for the biggest contest of them all. Gone too soon from season 8, this gorgeous glamazon — and former Miss Continental — will thrill drag fans all over again.

