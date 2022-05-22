Runner dies after collapsing at Brooklyn Half Marathon

Motley Fool

Are These 3 Things to Blame for Today’s Housing Shortage?

It is estimated that the United States is short roughly five million homes to meet current housing needs. A decade of insufficient homebuilding in the wake of the Great Recession — when the housing supply grew only 6.7% from 2010 to 2020, roughly half the rate of the previous decade — has put our housing market in a tight spot. The Great Recession ushered in a new era of opportunity for Wall Street buyers, which include real estate investment firms, iBuyers, real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge funds, and other large private equity firms that had the capital available to snag single-family homes at ultra-low prices.