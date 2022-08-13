‘Rule 34’ Wins Golden Leopard – The Hamden Journal

Brazilian filmmaker Julia Murat clinched the Golden Leopard prize in the main international competition of the 75th Locarno Film Festival with her latest feature Rule 34.

The film follows Simone, a young law student who finds a passion for defending women in abuse cases. Yet her own sexual interests lead her to a world of violence and eroticism.

Rule 34 is Murat’s third feature film after Pendular, which picked up the FIPRESCI Prize at the 2017 Berlinale. The Brazillian filmmaker’s first film, Found Memories, debuted at Venice.

Locarno’s Golden Leopard comes with a CHF 75,000 cash prize to be shared equally between the director and the producer. Murat produced the film alongside Tatiana Leite.

This year’s Golden Leopard competition jury was comprised of Swiss producer Michel Merkt, British filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond, French filmmaker Alain Guiraudie, American producer William Horberg, and Italian director Laura Samani.

In other main competition awards, the CHF 30,000 Special Jury Prize of the Cities of Ascona and Losone went to Italian director Alessandro Comodin’s Gigi la legge, which follows Gigi, a rural traffic officer whose world is shifted after a young girl throws herself under a train.

Costa Rican filmmaker Valentina Maure and actors Daniela Marín and Reinaldo Amien Gutiérrez picked up the best director, actress, and actor awards respectively for Tengo sueños eléctricos. The flick follows Eva, a 16-year-old girl who lives with her mother, her younger sister, and their cat, but wants to move in with her estranged father. Clinging onto him, she tries to balance between the tenderness and sensitivity of teenage life.

This was the first full-scale edition of Locarno since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The festival opened with the international festival premiere of the Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train and hosted retrospective screenings of Douglas Sirk’s work.

Check out the full list of winners below:

CONCORSO INTERNAZIONALE

Golden Leopard (Pardo d’Oro)

Rule 34, dir: Julia Murat

Special Jury Prize of the Cities of Ascona and Losone

Gigi la legge, dir: Alessandro Comodin

Pardo for Best Direction of the City and Region of Locarno for the best directed film

Tengo sueños eléctricos, Valentina Maurel

Pardo for Best Actress

Tengo sueños eléctricos, Daniela Marín Navarro

Pardo for Best Actor

Tengo sueños eléctricos, Reinaldo Amien Gutiérrez

CONCORSO CINEASTI DEL PRESENT

Pardo d’oro Concorso Cineasti del presente to the best film

Svetlonoc (Nightsiren), dir: Tereza Nvotová

Best Emerging Director Award of the City and Region of Locarno

Sigurno Mjesto (Safe Place), Juraj Lerotić

Special Jury Prize Ciné+

Yak Tam Katia? (How Is Katia?), Christina Tynkevych

Pardo for Best Actress

Yak Tam Katia? (How Is Katia?), Anastasia Karpenko

Pardo for Best Actor

Sigurno Mjesto (Safe Place), Goran Marković

Special Mention

Den Siste VÅren (Sister, What Grows Where Land Is Sick?), Franciska Eliassen

FIRST FEATURE

Swatch First Feature Award

Sigurno Mjesto (Safe Place), Juraj Lerotić

Special Mentions

Love Dog, Bianca Lucas

De Noche Los Gastos Son Pardos, Valentin Merz

PARI DI DOMANI

Concorso Corti d’autore

Pardino d’oro Swiss Life for the Best Auteur Short Film

Big Bang, Carlos Segundo

Concorso internazionale

Pardino d’oro SRG SSR for the Best International Short Film

Soberane (Soverign), Wara

Pardino d’argento SRG SSR for the International Competition

Buurman Abdi (Neighbour Abdi), Douwe Dijkstra

Pardi di domani Best Direction Award – BONALUMI Engineering

Hardly Working, Total Refusal

Medien Patent Verwaltung AG Award

Mulika, Maisha Maene

Special Mention

Madar Tamame Rooz Doa Mikhanad (Mother Prays All Day Long), Hoda Taheri

Short Film candidate of the Locarno Film Festival for the European Film Awards

Buurman Abdi (Neighbour Abdi), Douwe Dijkstra

Concorso Nazionale

Pardino d’oro Swiss Life for the Best Swiss Short Film

Euridice, Euridice, Lora Mure-Ravaud

Pardino d’argento Swiss Life for the National Competition

Der Molchkongress, Matthias Sahli

Best Swiss Newcomer Award

Heartbeat, Michèle Flury

PARDO VERDE WWF

Matter Out Of Time, Nikolaus Geyrhalter

Special Mentions

É Noite Na America (It It Night In America), Ana Vaz

Baliqlara Xutbe (Sermone Of The Fish), Hilal Baydarov