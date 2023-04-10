Rudy Gobert suspended for 1 game; won’t travel for Timberwolves vs. Lakers play-in matchup Tuesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been suspended for one game, the team announced Monday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he will not travel for the team’s play-in tournament matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The news comes after Gobert punched teammate Kyle Anderson during Minnesota’s regular season finale against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday — a game that also saw forward Jaden McDaniels exit after he punched a wall and fractured his hand.

Gobert was sent home before the Timberwolves came back from halftime to win 113-108. The win, bolstered by a 30-point performance from Karl-Anthony Towns and a 26-point game from Anthony Edwards, helped the team secure the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference.

With a win on Tuesday, the Timberwolves will advance to the Western Conference playoffs with the No. 7 seed. If the Lakers win and claim the No. 7, Minnesota will still have a chance to earn the No. 8 seed in the playoffs by playing the winner of Wednesday’s Thunder vs. Pelicans game.

According to Wojnarowski, Gobert is expected to return regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s game.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will miss a game for punching a teammate. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Gobert apologized on Twitter Sunday night for letting his “emotions get the best of” him. He specifically addressed fans, the organization and Anderson, referring to his teammate as “someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate.”

Wojnarowski reported that while the Timberwolves had to comply with league rules and suspend Gobert for at least one game, they believe he had no intent to injure Anderson. According to Wojnarowski’s report, Anderson instigated the physical confrontation by repeatedly calling Gobert a “b****” while the center played with an injury.

Last offseason, the Utah Jazz traded Gobert to Minnesota for Jarred Vanderbilt, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and five first-round picks (three unprotected).

Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in the regular season.

This story will be updated.