The Minnesota Timberwolves matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday saw unbridled frustration during a timeout in the first half. As center Rudy Gobert and forward Kyle Anderson appeared to engage in an animated discussion, Gobert punched and Anderson and chaos broke loose at the Timberwolves bench.

You can see the series of events here:

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Gobert was sent home by the team.

This story will be updated.