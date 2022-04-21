Rudy Giuliani’s unmasking on The Masked Singer prompts walk-out from Ken Jeong: ‘I’m done’

Rudy Giuliani was revealed on The Masked Singer US last night (20 April), prompting judge Ken Jeong to walk off set.

The former New York city mayor and Donald Trump advisor was revealed to be the man behind the Jack in the Box mask on the hit celebrity singing contest.

Jack in the Box was voted off in a single round elimination after his one and only performance of “Bad to the Bone”, by George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

Following Giuiliani’s unmasking, Jeong – who sits on the judging panel alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger – was visibly unimpressed. Thicke also looked unhappy.

While McCarthy and Scherzinger stuck around to banter with Giuliani, Jeong stood in silence, stone-faced, with his arms crossed. As the credits rolled, The Hangover star was heard saying “I’m done” before walking off stage.

Giuliani’s unmasking wasn’t exactly unexpected. He had previously been reported to be appearing on the series after the episode was first taped.

His participation in the show has proved controversial, after he was suspended from practicing law in New York last year when a court found that he had made “demonstrably false” statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss.

(Fox / Twitter)

Speaking about why he appeared on the show, Giuliani said: “I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely.

“And I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years. And it just seemed like it’d be fun. I don’t get to have a lot of fun.”

