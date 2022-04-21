Rudy Giuliani Unveiled On ‘The Masked Singer’; Judge Ken Jeong Walks Off: ‘I’m Done’

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and onetime personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, was unmasked on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”

It was first reported in February that Giuliani was a contestant on the Fox competition show and that two of the four judges, actor Ken Jeong and singer Robin Thicke, left the stage in protest when his identity was revealed during the taping of the episode.

In the version that aired Wednesday, Giuliani was revealed as the inhabitant of the Jack in the Box costume.

“Oh, my god,” Thicke said after the unmasking. “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

Jeong was seen walking away as Giuliani gave a farewell performance of “Bad to the Bone.”

“I’m done,” Jeong said as he departed. It’s not clear if Thicke also exited; he was not shown doing so in the footage.

Two other judges, actor Jenny McCarthy and singer Nicole Scherzinger, stayed and danced along to the song.

Giuliani was one the speakers at Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally contesting the 2020 election results, and he led Trump’s legal efforts to overthrow the election results. Speaking to the crowd before some went on to storm the U.S. Capitol, Giuliani told them that the voting machines were rigged to make Joe Biden the president and that it was time for a “trial by combat.”

Trump’s legal team filed and lost more than 60 lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.

In 2020, former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin competed on the show as a pink and purple tie-dye bear, sparking backlash from viewers. In her defamation case against The New York Times earlier this year, she sought to bar the jury from seeing the video from the show.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

