Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Genius’ Trump Threatened To Blow Up Putin’s ‘Gold Bubbles’

Rudy Giuliani said former President Donald Trump made an unusual threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was in office.

Over the weekend, Giuliani told Newsmax that Trump had authorized him to share the details of a meeting with Putin where Ukraine came up in the conversation.

“[Trump] says, ‘Vladimir, you shouldn’t, like, attack Ukraine. I never liked those big, what are those things you got in Moscow, those big bubbles? Those big gold bubbles, I never liked those things so I’m gonna have to blow them up,’” Giuliani said.

He was presumably referring to the Cathedral of the Annunciation, which is in the Kremlin and has gold onion domes.

“So Putin says, ‘They’re churches,’” Giuliani recounted. ”[Trump] said, ‘Oh, Vladimir, don’t tell me that about churches, c’mon. Churches? You can fool Bush, you can’t fool me. You care about churches?’”

Giuliani also defended Trump’s praise of Putin as a “smart.”

“That’s why he’s a genius,” Giuliani said. “Of course he says he’s smart: ‘Hey Vladimir, you’re really, really smart.’”

(h/t Raw Story)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.