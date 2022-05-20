Rudy Giuliani meets Jan. 6 Capitol riot House committee

Rudy Giuliani on Friday met with the House select committee probing the Capitol riot after months of negotiations with the investigative body.

The ex-personal attorney for former President Donald Trump spoke with lawmakers for more than nine hours in a virtual interview, according to CNN.

Giuliani, 77, had canceled a previously scheduled deposition with the panel earlier this month after investigators would not agree to let him record it, the network previously reported.

Trump had tasked Giuliani with finding evidence to support his false claims of election fraud following the Republican’s 2020 loss to President Biden.

The former New York mayor and US attorney filed dozens of lawsuits challenging the results of the contest and called on Trump supporters to engage in “trial by combat” on the morning of the violent Jan. 6, 2021 uprising.

He was subpoenaed by the House select committee in January, when officials alleged he “advanced unsupported theories about election fraud” and was “in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes.”

The former federal prosecutor is also under investigation by his old office and faces a $1.3 billion dollar lawsuit over his election fraud claims.

The nine-member panel, consisting of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has interviewed more than 1,000 people. Earlier in the week, it denied a request from the Justice Department to share transcripts of the interviews, claiming such a move would be “premature.”

More than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the Justice Department’s investigation, which is the largest probe in US history.

