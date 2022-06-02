Rudy Giuliani hosting son Andrew’s gov bid fundraiser at Trump golf course

Former president Donald Trump is lending his posh New Jersey golf course for an upcoming fundraiser for his former aide and New York GOP gubernatorial hopeful, Andrew Giuliani.

Rudy Giuliani will co-host the June 15 event for his son with ex-NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik at the Trump National Bedminster Golf Club, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by The Post.

“I’m excited that he’s paying such close attention and honored he would continue to give the great advice he’s given throughout the campaign. He’s been great throughout it,” the younger Giuliani, who worked for Trump in the White House, told The Post.

His campaign said donors will have to cough up $15,000 for dinner with the hosts, and $1,000 to attend the cocktail hour and speeches beforehand.

The June 28 primary is a four-way contest between Giuliani, party-backed favorite Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive and failed 2014 gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino and upstate businessman Harry Wilson.

The invitation for Andrew Giuliani’s fundraiser before the primary.

Trump hasn’t endorsed in the New York Republican primary race, although he previously endorsed Zeldin in his congressional reelection campaign.

The ex-commander in chief also permitted a pro-Zeldin campaign fundraiser at his swank Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. this past April.

Ed Rollins, a longtime Republican strategist and former senior advisor to President Ronald Reagan, said even if Trump made an endorsement it would not have much mileage in a blue state like New York.

“I think the reality is New York is where Trump lived and prospered for many years but he doesn’t own it and I don’t think he’ll make a big difference – and that’s part of his inclination not to endorse,” he told The Post.

Giuliani is locked in a four-way primary battle to win the Republican nomination. Dennis A. Clark

“I think Zeldin has the advantages of the party types and the money types.”

Zeldin has roughly $3 million in his campaign account compared to Giuliani’s just over $312,000, according to the latest state Board of Elections campaign finance report. However, Giuliani also pointed to positive poll numbers showing likely GOP voters support him over Zeldin in a recent Zogby survey.

He benefits from high name recognition thanks to his father, who became “America’s Mayor” as New York City dug out of the 9/11 attacks while he was in office and who more recently worked as Trump’s personal attorney. He also headed the ex-president’s challenges of the 2020 election results.

Lee Zeldin is the favorite to win the Republican nomination. CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutter

“It’s certainly fun when the former president of the United States takes an interest in your race and he’s someone you’ve known for the last 20 years,” he said.

But he admitted he’s still not sure if Trump will be at the event.

“He certainly wants to be here,” he added.

A rep for Trump did not return a request for comment to The Post.