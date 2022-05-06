Rudy Giuliani backed out of a meeting with the Capitol riot committee after it denied his request to record the interview

Rudy Giuliani has decided not to meet with the January 6 panel investigating the riot after his request to record the proceedings was denied.Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Rudy Giuliani’s scheduled meeting with the January 6 panel has been called off.

Giuliani’s request to record the session had been denied, according to his lawyer.

Giuliani is still under subpoena from the panel, a spokesperson warned.

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has backed out of a scheduled meeting with the January 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot after the panel denied his request to record the proceedings.

Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello told CNN that Giuliani was slated to attend a virtual interview on Friday and that his request to do an audio and video recording of the session had been rejected by the panel.

Costello added that both sides were still communicating even after the meeting’s cancellation.

Tim Mulvey, the January 6 committee’s representative, said in a statement on Thursday that Giuliani’s request to record the interview was never part of the deal.

“Mr. Giuliani had agreed to participate in a transcribed interview with the Select Committee. Today, he informed committee investigators that he wouldn’t show up unless he was permitted ot record the interview, which was never an agreed-upon condition,” said Mulvey.

He added that Giuliani is an “important witness to the conspiracy to overthrow the government” and continues to be under subpoena from the panel.

“If he refuses to comply, the committee will consider all enforcement options,” Mulvey said.

Giuliani was subpoenaed by the panel in January, along with three other Trump-allied lawyers: Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Boris Epshteyn. At the time, Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the bipartisan House panel, said Giuliani had “actively promoted claims of election fraud” on Trump’s behalf.

Giuliani had also previously attempted to arrange a deal with the panel in which he would appear for an interview and provide information.

According to The Guardian, a source close to Giuliani said the former New York mayor was eager to record the interview to make sure he would not be at risk of perjury if a subsequent, separate investigation were to ensue.

It remains to be seen if Giuliani will face contempt of Congress charges. Other Trump allies like strategist Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Mark Meadows have been held in contempt for failing to cooperate with the January 6 committee.

The panel has been working its way through Trump’s inner circle. The panel recently interviewed the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. Other members of the Trump family, like Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, have also sat for lengthy interviews with the committee.

