Ruby Stokes On What She Misses Most About ‘Bridgerton’ After Series Exit – The Hamden Journal

Ruby Stokes made the move from Bridgerton to Lockwood & Co. and is now opening up about what she misses the most from the Netflix period drama.

“The thing I miss the most about that show is the people. The people are just unmatched,” she told 1883 magazine in an interview. “They are incredible, generous, kind, hilarious and genuine. They’re great. They are just really, really good people, both the crew and the cast.”

Stokes played the role of Francesca Bridgerton in the television adaptation of the Julia Quinn book series. She is now the lead star of Lockwood & Co. where she plays Lucy Carlyle and Stokes is now comparing what similarities both roles share.

“I think they’re both very confident in their opinions,” she explains. “They don’t really give a shit what others think, but they do value people close to them and people in their inner circle. They value and love them very fiercely, whether that be Lucy with Lockwood and George or Francesca with her family. I think they’d have a lot of respect for one another.”

Bridgerton moved with recasting Francesca with Hannah Dodd who would take on the role in Season 3. The role of Francesca is expected to take center stage in upcoming seasons as her character is fleshed out and made more relevant. Quinn’s sixth book in the novel series titled When He Was Wicked revolves around Francesca.