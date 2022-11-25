Ruben Östlund Named Göteborg Film Fest Honorary President — Global Briefs  – The Hamden Journal

Ruben Östlund Appointed Honorary President of Göteborg Film Festival

Ruben Östlund has been appointed as the new Honorary President of Göteborg Film Festival. Östlund will be an advisor for the festival, starting with the upcoming 2023 edition. The board of Göteborg Film Festival appoints the Honorary President for five years, at which point it will be renewed or concluded. In a statement, Östlund described his decision to accept the honorary role as “easy and a joyful.” Past presidents include Ingmar Bergman and Roy Andersson. Östlund will speak at the opening ceremony of the 2023 edition. Jonas Holmberg, Artistic Director at Göteborg Film Festival, said: “With two Palme d’Or wins and many unforgettable cinematic moments, the Gothenburg-born and loyal visitor of the festival Ruben Östlund has the artistic integrity, the intellectual playfulness, and the international luminescence that make him an excellent Honorary President for Göteborg Film Festival.”

Luca Guadagnino To Attend Saudi’s Red Sea For In-Conversation Event

Italy’s Luca Guadagnino has been announced as a special guest of the Red Sea International Film Festival, running December 1-10 in the port city of Jeddah. The director will participate in an In-Conversation ahead of a special screening of his latest film Bones and All. The Oscar nominee will discuss his career to date, spanning films such as A Bigger Splash, Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria, with a special focus on Bones And All. “With each successive film that he makes, Luca Guadagnino continues to defy expectations and push the boundaries of storytelling and filmmaking. His latest, Bones and All, is a testament to the dedication he has for his craft and the drive he has to expand his audiences’ minds,” said the festival’s CEO Mohammed Al Turki. “We could not be more honoured to host such a trailblazing director, and film at the Festival, as we continue to highlight pioneering talent and ground-breaking international films.”

UK Film & TV Charity Launches Behind The Scenes Week

The UK’s Film & TV Charity has launched its first ever Behind The Scenes Week celebrating the people who make TV and film. During the week, which kicks off Monday, the charity is calling on everyone across the industry to celebrate on social media via the #TurnTheCameraAround hashtag. Warner Bros. Studios, Banijay, Aardman, and the National Film and Television School are among 35 entities to have declared support for a cause that comes in the midst of the charity’s winter appeal. “We want the industry to take a moment to look around and to cheer and thank each other for the amazing contributions each and everyone makes to film, TV, and cinema,” said Alex Pumfrey, the charity’s CEO.