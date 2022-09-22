‘RRR’ Director SS Rajamouli Signs With CAA, Mahesh Babu Film Next – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: In a coup for the agency, CAA has signed in-demand Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Rajamouli most recently directed Bollywood box office hit RRR (Rise Roar Revolt), which has generated more than $132M at the global box office since its release in March. The movie currently ranks as India’s third highest-grossing film of all time.

The action-epic, which stars Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr., is the only non-English-language film to trend globally for ten consecutive weeks on Netflix.

Rajamouli previously directed the big-canvas fantasy Baahubali: The Beginning, which became the highest-grossing film in India and the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide at the time of its release in 2015. The film’s box office records were surpassed by the film’s sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, earning more than $255M worldwide.

His extensive credits also include the romantic-fantasy action film Magadheera, the comedy-thriller Maryada Ramanna, and the award-winning Eega (The Fly). He has also been honored by the government of India with a Padma Shri, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, for his contributions to Indian cinema, and won three National Film Awards.

Rajamouli will next direct an untitled feature starring Mahesh Babu, with production set to start spring 2023.

RRR charted a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.