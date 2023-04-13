Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. hits foul ball to ... Bobby Witt Sr.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and his father Bobby Witt Sr. played a very abstract game of catch on Wednesday.

In the ninth inning of the Royals’ 8-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, the younger Witt hit a foul ball toward the first-base stands that was all but forgotten one pitch later. Witt eventually flied out to right fielder Adolis García and the game went to extra innings, where the Royals lost on a Jonah Heim walk-off homer.

On Wednesday, however, the Royals broadcast revealed an incredible coincidence. That forgettable fly ball ended up in the suites at Globe Life Field, where it was picked up by his father.

The Witt family was very excited.

Per the Royals broadcast, Witt Jr. said he wrote “Hit by Bobby Witt Jr., caught by Bobby Witt Sr.” with the date on the ball. When asked if he would also sign the ball, Witt said they could both sign it.

For perspective, Globe Life Field has a capacity of 40,300 and while not all seats are created equal for catching foul balls, the odds of a Witt-to-Witt connection were obviously long.

Somehow, though, this wasn’t even the wildest coincidence involving a top pick in the 2019 MLB draft in a game that ended with a walk-off home run this week.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a foul ball to remember in Tuesday’s Royals game. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Witt Jr. is playing his second MLB season and is currently hitting .229/.288/.396 with two homers and five stolen bases. The second overall pick in that 2019 draft was ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball by multiple outlets last year and entered this year with big expectations for the rebuilding Royals.

Witt Sr. has plenty of baseball experience himself, having pitched for 16 seasons in the majors for eight different clubs.