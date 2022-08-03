Royals pitcher Amir Garrett throws drink at heckler, calls out ‘disrespect’ from fans

Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett didn’t like what one Chicago White Sox fan said to him Tuesday night, and Garrett let the fan know it.

The pitcher was caught on camera tossing his drink at the heckler, who was shouting at Garrett from above the Royals’ dugout in Chicago’s 9-2 win over Kansas City. It’s hard to hear what the fan said to Garrett, but it was enough to evoke a fit of frustration from him. Someone did shout “party foul!” after Garrett tossed the drink, though.

It didn’t take long for Garrett to respond, either. About an hour after the video went viral, Garrett tweeted about how poorly fans treat players sometimes and how he’d love to heckle fans at their place of work.

“Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks,” Garrett tweeted. “I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?”

This isn’t the first time Garrett’s had an outburst at an MLB park.

He famously tried to fight the entire Pittsburgh Pirates dugout when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds twice in 2019, for which he was eventually suspended eight games. Most recently, Garrett was suspended for five games in 2021 for a bench-clearing brawl against the Chicago Cubs, also when he played for the Reds.

The Royals nor the MLB have made statements about the incident with Garrett and the fan.

Garrett is in his first season with the Royals after being traded from the Reds before the 2022 season. He’s gone 2-1 but has a 5.27 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 24 walks over 27 1/3 innings.