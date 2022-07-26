‘Royals could be very busy’ before trade deadline, may move four players, per reports

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is a week away, and it appears Royals general manager J.J. Picollo is, and will be, a busy man.

According to two national baseball reporters, the Royals could be shopping as many as four players.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote about what he’s hearing about trades. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi was part of the focus, but Passan also mentioned three other players.

“In the public eye, Benintendi’s trade value might have taken a shot when he missed the trip to Toronto because he has not received the COVID-19 vaccine,” Passan wrote. “But that hasn’t stopped teams from pursuing him, alongside Kansas City’s other top trade chip: reliever Scott Barlow. …

“Another unvaccinated Royal who’s very available: utilityman Whit Merrifield, who is expected to be moved before Aug. 2 after Kansas City avoided doing so for several seasons. Among Benintendi, Merrifield, Barlow and right-hander Josh Staumont, the Royals could be very busy.”

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden answered 25 trade deadline questions, and he mentioned that quartet of Royals players.

“To get Merrifield, who is signed through next year with an $18 million mutual option in 2024 ($500,000 buyout), an organization would probably need to send the Royals a top-12 prospect with a top-35 type thrown in,” Bowden wrote.

Bowden also said Benintendi is one trade target that “makes sense” for the Yankees.

Those stories follow MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand’s report of the Yankees being “serious contenders” for Benintendi.