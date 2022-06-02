Royal fans skeptical of Prince Andrew's 'convenient' Covid: 'I call bulls--t'

Prince Andrew will miss the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations after contracting COVID-19 — but not everyone is convinced the diagnosis is legitimate.

The disgraced royal — who was stripped of his military and royal titles in January after being accused of sexual assault — purportedly tested positive to the virus Thursday.

A spokesperson subsequently released a statement saying Andrew, 62, will not attend a public service scheduled for Friday, where royal family members will gather to pay tribute to the queen.

“After undertaking a routine test, the duke has tested positive for COVID and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service,” the statement read.

Andrew was photographed riding a horse in Windsor Wednesday, and appeared to be fit and healthy.

He did not appear at Thursday’s Trooping of the Colour event, with a balcony photo op reserved for senior members of the royal family. The prince does not perform any public duties.

Royal watchers were skeptical of Andrew’s COVID diagnosis, with several saying it seemed a “convenient” way of removing the controversial royal from the festivities.

“Covid?? I call bulls – – t on that one,” one Twitter user bluntly stated about Andrew’s illness.

“The definition of convenience. Prince Andrew testing positive for Covid and having to miss the whole Jubilee weekend celebrations,” another tweeted.

“Further proof they think we are as thick as two short planks,” a third person chimed in.

Meanwhile, another social media pundit claimed that the COVID diagnosis was the perfect way for the royals to handle the situation.

“The institution knew it would be terrible PR to have him there, but for him to choose not to go would seem like an admission of guilt,” they theorized.

The prince’s problems pertain to his former friendship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial in 2019.

Andrew — who was famously photographed by The Post strolling with the pedophile in 2011 following Epstein’s first release from jail — has denied knowing anything about Epstein’s illegal behavior.

However, one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, has claimed he made her have “disgusting” sex with Andrew three times, starting in 2001 when she was 17.

In January, Queen Elizabeth stripped the prince of his titles after a Manhattan judge allowed a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Giuffre to move forward.

The following month, Andrew and Giuffre reached a settlement in the case.

The sum of the settlement will not be publicly disclosed, but a source told The Post that the estimated total is $12 million.

Andrew’s lawyers said he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.” He has never been charged criminally.