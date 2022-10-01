Royal family releases new photo of King Charles, Camila, William and Kate

UK government advises King Charles not to attend UN climate conference



The British Royal Family unveiled a new photograph snapped the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral last month, featuring King Charles III and the queen consort beside the prince and princess of Wales.

The portrait, shared by the royals on social media Saturday evening, shows Charles and Camilla alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling for the camera in their mourning clothes.

The shot was taken the same night that world leaders, including President Joe Biden, traveled for a pre-funeral reception held at Buckingham Palace.

Absent from the new portrait are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after reigning as Queen of the United Kingdom for seven decades. Charles, her eldest son, immediately became king.

After Elizabeth’s Sept. 19 funeral, she was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel within Windsor Castle.