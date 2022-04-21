Royal family ‘hurt’ by Prince Harry’s comments, says royal expert

Good Morning America

New photo of Queen Elizabeth released to mark her 96th birthday

The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, is celebrating her birthday privately in Sandringham, her country retreat in Norfolk, England. To mark the queen’s birthday, a new photo was released showing Her Majesty posing alongside two of her ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, according to Buckingham Palace. The photo, taken in March on the grounds of Windsor Castle, was released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which has been attended by Queen Elizabeth every year since its inception in 1943.