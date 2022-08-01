Royal Caribbean Stock Tumbles on $900 Million Notes Offering

Text size





Cruise lines had to to take out significant debt during the pandemic to stay afloat.

stock tumbled after the company said it had started a $900 million private bond offering to restructure some of its short-term debt.

“The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing near-term maturities of convertible bonds with new longer-term convertible bonds in a manner which is non-dilutive to shareholders,” said Naftali Holtz, chief financial officer of Royal Caribbean (ticker:

RCL



) in a press release.