Royal Caribbean Stock Tumbles on $900 Million Notes Offering

Royal Caribbean Group
stock tumbled after the company said it had started a $900 million private bond offering to restructure some of its short-term debt.
“The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing near-term maturities of convertible bonds with new longer-term convertible bonds in a manner which is non-dilutive to shareholders,” said Naftali Holtz, chief financial officer of Royal Caribbean (ticker:
RCL
) in a press release.
In addition, the company will grant initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $135 million principal amount of convertible notes.
The newly issued notes will be due in 2025, the company said. The proceeds will go toward repurchasing a portion of its existing 2.875% convertible senior notes due November 2023 and 4.25% convertible senior notes due June 2023.
Cruise lines had to take out significant debt during the pandemic to stay afloat as fleets were grounded for months. As of June 2022, Royal Caribbean had about $18 billion in long-term debt, according to FactSet.
Shares of Royal Caribbean were down nearly 9% on Monday. The stock has lost 54% this year.
