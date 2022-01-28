The Hamden Journal

Royal Caribbean Builds Adults-Only Area, Carnival Joins New Ship Arms Race

Losing money has not stopped Royal Caribbean (RCL) – Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) – Get Carnival Corporation Report from spending to ensure that they have new ships and destinations to keep customers coming back. 

Both companies have lost (and continue to lose) billions because of the pandemic, but the two leading U.S. cruise brands understand that surviving, and eventually thriving, requires continued investment.

The U.S. cruise industry fully shut down from March 2020 through July 2021. And that July return was muted, with ships slowly coming back into service while operating at limited capacities.

