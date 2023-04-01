Roy Jones Jr., Anthony Pettis face off at 200 pounds

There is not a UFC event this weekend, but stars from the MMA world have ascended on Milwaukee.

Gamebred Boxing 4 takes place at Fiserv Forum and is headlined by boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Also on the card, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort battles Ronaldo Souza, and former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo battles Jeremy Stephens. The rest of the card features a handful of other notable UFC alumni.

On Friday, the fighters weighed in and squared off. Check out the official weigh-in results below and check out the ceremonial faceoffs in the video above.

Full Gamebred Boxing 4 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass pay-per-view, 9 p.m. ET)

Roy Jones Jr. (199.1) vs. Anthony Pettis (198.5)

Vitor Belfort (200.9) vs. Ronaldo Souza (199.9)

Jose Aldo (148) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146.9)

Clarence Booth (TBA) vs. Luis Feliciano (143.5)

Devin Cushing (131.6) vs. Damian David Marciano (130_

Pearl Gonzalez (125.7) vs. Gina Mazany (126.5)

Dillon Cleckler (248.5) vs. Josh Burns (275.4)

Andy Nguyen (120) vs. Bi Nguyen (119.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Markus Perez (199.8) vs. Joe Riggs (200.2)

Madeep Jangra (133.9) vs. Ryan Reber (133.9)

Roberto Armas (130.8) vs. Javier Zamarron (131)

Cade Howell (147.6) vs. Christopher Wingate (148)

Danielle Cohen (134.7) vs. Danielle Wynn (135.4)

