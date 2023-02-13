Rowdy Eagles fans flip parked car ahead of Super Bowl

(Barstool Philly )

An exuberant crowd of Philadelphia Eagles fans decided to kick start their Super Bowl Sunday by flipping over a parked car before the team faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs

In a video posted to Twitter by Barstool Sports’ account devoted to the city, a large rowdy crowd can be seen packing a Philadephia street.

A group of fans can be seen lining up in the style of linemen on a football team.

The dozen or so fans begin to push on the car with the crowd making space and cheering them on.

In a concerted effort, they gain traction and other people join in before the sedan slowly rolls onto its side and then onto its roof.

The crowd goes wild and fans begin to jump on the upturned vehicle.

Barstool Philly captioned the video: “This city is ready to win a championship”.

The city of Philadelphia is preparing for wild celebrations should the Eagles triumph at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Earlier in the day, footage emerged of lamp posts on downtown streets being greased up to stop people from climbing them.

Similar measures were taken in 2017 when the Eagles last won the Super Bowl, beating the New England Patriots.

In TV coverage of the pregame, some Eagles fans at the stadium in Arizona were seen wearing t-shirts reading: “Grease the poles.”

Barstool Philly offered its own thoughts on the greasing of the light poles: “That ain’t gonna do s***. Go birds.”