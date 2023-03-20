Row breaks out between Brussels and the Swiss over Credit Suisse rescue deal

Mandatory Credit: Photo by FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13828734q) European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference following the meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 16 March 2023. European Central Bank raised key interest rates by 0.5 percent over fears of inflation amid turmoil in the banking sector after the American bank SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) collapsed and the difficulties of Credit Suisse bank. European Central Bank Governing Council meeting in Frankfurt, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany – 16 Mar 2023 – FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Bank of England and Brussels have turned on Swiss officials for wiping out Credit Suisse debt investors in an emergency rescue deal, amid fears the move could have a ripple effect on the banking sector.

The European Central Bank and Bank of England both tacitly rebuked Switzerland’s financial regulator on Monday for forcing certain Credit Suisse bond holders to bear the losses from the bank’s deeply discounted sale to UBS over the weekend.

Holders of $17bn (£13.9bn) of so-called AT1 bonds have had their investments written down to zero as part of the hastily negotiated deal, which was brokered by Swiss regulators and officials.

Typically in a write down scenario, shareholders are the first to take a hit before AT1 bonds face losses.

Bondholders were last night mulling legal action over the move. Quinn Emanuel, a US law firm, said it was in talks with several Credit Suisse investors “representing a significant percentage” of the total notional value of the AT1s.

AT1s, which are regarded as a bank’s riskiest bonds, were introduced in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as a mechanism to allow banks to be bailed out by investors, rather than taxpayers, in a crisis.

They are also known as CoCos, short for contingent convertibles, because they convert from debt into equity under certain circumstances where the bank is distressed. The mechanism should provide an automatic capital cushion for troubled lenders.

It came as shares in US bank First Republic plunged by as much as 50pc again on Monday after its credit rating was cut for the second time in a week.

JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon was reportedly spearheading talks for a new rescue package for the embattled lender as the crisis among US regional banks rumbled on.

A group of Wall Street banks, including JP Morgan, last week clubbed together to provide $30bn to First Republic.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak moved to reassure investors that the UK’s banking system remained safe from contagion.

Story continues

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said on Monday: “We do believe we have a robust system, a strong system,” adding that UK banks are “safe and well-capitalised”.

Shares in London-listed banks and oil companies slumped again following the announcement of UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse, with Standard Chartered and Barclays sliding 3pc and 2.3pc respectively, making them the two biggest fallers on the FTSE 100.

Gold also rose above $2,000 an ounce for the first time in more than a year after the banking crises in the US and Europe triggered a return to haven buying.

Following the announcement of the deal, UBS’s five-year credit default swap spreads rose 24 basis points – or 0.24pc – to 156. They were at 78 basis points a week ago.

Credit default swaps, or CDS, are a crucial indicator of the likelihood that a company will pay their debts as they fall due. The higher the CDS value, the greater the premium that an investor must pay to insure themselves against the default of the underlying asset.

The value of UBS’s riskiest debt also plummeted. UBS debt yields, equivalent to an interest rate that the bank would have to pay, hit nearly 17pc.

Despite the cut-price sale to its biggest rival, Credit Suisse told staff on Monday that it will continue to dish out bonuses and pay rises as planned this year.

Meanwhile, European officials accused their Swiss counterparts of breaking the norms by allowing Credit Suisse’s shareholders to get some return on their investments in the sale to UBS, while AT1 bondholders were totally wiped out.

In a joint statement, the ECB, the Single Resolution Board and the European Banking Authority said the Swiss had not followed the bailout hierarchy established since the global financial crisis.

They said: “In particular, common equity instruments [shareholders] are the first ones to absorb losses, and only after their full use would AT1s be required to be written down.

“This approach has been consistently applied in past cases and will continue to guide the actions of the SRB and ECB banking supervision in crisis interventions. AT1 is and will remain an important component of the capital structure of European banks.”

Suisse – Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

The Bank of England also waded into the row, clarifying that equity investors should bear losses ahead of bondholders in the event of a bank failure or insolvency case.

A spokesman for the Bank said: “Holders of such instruments should expect to be exposed to losses in resolution or insolvency in the order of their positions in this hierarchy.”

The unusual rebuke from Brussels and the Bank of England highlights the degree of concern among regulators that the fallout from Credit Suisse could continue.

Authorities are scrambling to stop contagion spreading across the industry, with fears that the Swiss treatment of AT1s could undermine their use by other banks.

On Monday, AT1s issued by other European lenders plunged, with investors scrambling to understand if authorities in other countries could repeat what happened in Switzerland.

AT1s represent a key $275bn market for the funding of European banks.

Analysts predicted that the market for funding lenders could effectively shut down following the decision by Finma, the Swiss financial regulator.