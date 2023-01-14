Rouse is a Huge Win

Oklahoma’s transfer portal work has been truly exemplary but on Saturday afternoon got one of it’s biggest wins of the cycle in flipping Stanford offensive tackle transfer Walter Rouse from his pledge to Nebraska earlier this week. The heavily experienced Rouse could fill a huge need for the Sooners at left tackle and we take a look at just what Oklahoma has landed in the three-year starter for the Cardinal.

Career Stats: 40 career games, 39 starts at left tackle.

PFF Grade in 2022: 66.5 (10 games)

High: 75.0 – Colgate

Low: 50.7 – UCLA

Eligibility Remaining: One year + redshirt

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Oklahoma’s need at left tackle jumped dramatically with the departure of Anton Harrison to the NFL draft and the injury to Jacob Sexton in the bowl game. Rouse is looking for a strong final year and under Bill Bedenbaugh maybe he could find it?

What’s on Tape: A player that shows, and plays with, his experience level. He does a great job responding to counter moves largely because he has seen so many. He’s a good athlete that is physical in the run game but moves well enough to be an effective pass blocker.