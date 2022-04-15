NBA playoff predictions: Roundup of expert picks for Celtics vs. Nets series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There’s a pretty good chance that the Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup will be the most exciting and competitive first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The star power, amount of compelling storylines and pressure on both teams to succeed is absolutely immense.

The Nets are not your typical No. 7 seed. After a rollercoaster regular season filled with injuries, roster turnover and plenty of drama, the Nets are a mostly healthy team and playing well with five consecutive wins entering the Round 1.

Does Celtics-Nets schedule set up a potential Robert Williams return?

Also working in the Nets’ favor is they have the best player in the series in Kevin Durant. His superstar sidekick, Kyrie Irving, is playing at a high level right now as well. Durant and Irving are probably the best duo the Celtics will play all postseason. They’re also two of the best clutch performers of their generation. Slowing them down offensively will be quite a challenge for Boston.

But luckily for the Celtics, they have the best defense in the league. They finished the regular season with the best defensive rating and ranked No. 1 in opponents’ 3-point percentage. Boston also is well-equipped to defend elite scorers such as Durant and Irving. The Celtics likely will use a rotation of excellent perimeter defenders in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and potential Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart against those Nets superstars.

Where Boston has the edge is on the bench and its role players overall. The Celtics’ roster is deeper than the Nets’, so if the stars play to a draw, Boston should emerge victorious.

Oddsmakers have the Celtics as a slight favorite, and it’s not a surprise that most people see this matchup going six or seven games.

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for the much-anticipated Celtics vs. Nets first-round series.

Nick Friedell, ESPN: Nets in 7

Kirk Goldsberry, ESPN: Celtics in 7

Tim MacMahon. ESPN: Celtics in 7

Kevin Pelton, ESPN: Celtics in 7

Marc J. Spears, ESPN: Nets in 7

Andy Bailey, Bleacher Report: Celtics in 7

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: Celtics in 6

Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports: Nets

Jay King, The Athletic: Celtics in 6

Jared Weiss, The Athletic: Celtics in 6

FiveThirtyEight model: Celtics have 82 percent chance to reach Round 2