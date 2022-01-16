Roundhill Gives Up ‘META’ Ticker

Roundhill Investments is changing the ticker of its Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (META) at the end of the month, marking a twist in one of the great ticker coups of the ETF industry in recent memory.

In an SEC filing Friday afternoon, the issuer said it will change the fund’s symbol from META to METV effective Jan. 31. No further changes are being made to the fund’s strategy or prospectuses.

META debuted on June 30 last year, becoming the sole ETF devoted to the concept of merging virtual and augmented reality technology together at that time. It had mild asset growth until Oct. 28, when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook Inc. would rebrand as Meta Platforms and devote billions of dollars toward the concept.

(Chart courtesy FactSet)

After that, the company had consistent days of more than $10 million in net flows, including a $92 million day in mid-November. The fund has garnered nearly $1 billion in assets under management as of Thursday.

Meta the company said at the time it would convert its ticker to MVRS on Dec. 1, but delayed that change until the first quarter of 2022.

Roundhill CEO Will Hershey did not immediately respond for a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Contact Dan Mika at [email protected], and follow him on Twitter

Recommended Stories

Permalink | © Copyright 2022 ETF.com. All rights reserved