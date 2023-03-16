Round of 64: March 16th, 2023 Schedule, Result of FDU vs Texas Southern

Fairleigh Dickinson Blows Out Texas Southern
Fairleigh Dickinson was the underdog in its matchup against Texas Southern yesterday. But, when the final buzzer went off, the Knights saw themselves winning the game 84 to 61.
FDU starts the smallest lineup in the country, with two guards under 5-9 and their “big” man is only 6-6. They love to press, play up-tempo, and foul.
FDU may give Purdue some issues early as they adjust to their frantic style of play, but Purdue should be just fine.
Don’t tell their head coach that though, as he apparently thinks he can beat the Boilermakers.
March 16th, 2023 – Round of 64 Schedule
Purdue’s East Region, Games to Watch Today
Games of note, Duke vs Oral Roberts and Louisiana vs Tennessee. If Purdue were to make it to the Sweet 16, they would play one of these four teams, with Duke appearing to be the national favorite to make it to the Sweet 16 of those four.
