Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 live: round-by-round updates from heavyweight title fight – Reuters

11:50 PM

Round nine

Joshua with strong work up close and personal with Usyk, and the Ukrainian holds. Joshua looks to have Usyk in real trouble close to the ropes, piling the pressure on with a succession of punches! Joshua’s fans in good voice but Usyk manages to survive. That was Joshua’s best round yet by some distance.

Gareth A Davies’ round nine score: Joshua 10-9.

11:46 PM

Round eight

A pause at the start of the round to wipe the canvas, with both men struggling to keep their footing at times. Joshua encouraged by another body shot but Usyk takes it and counters. Joshua then pushes Usyk back into the corner and rains down more punches to the stomach, those body shots are his clearest route to success so far.

Anthony Joshua (left) and Oleksandr Usyk in action during their World Heavyweight Championship – PA

Gareth A Davies’ round eight score: Joshua 10-9.

11:42 PM

Round seven

Usyk showing all his skills and movement in this round as the sweat drips off both players. Joshua started to look second best there. The Ukrainian’s left hands inside Joshua are proving troublesome.

Gareth A Davies’ round seven score: Usyk 10-9.

11:39 PM

Usyk after that low blow

Oleksandr Usyk after receiving a low blow by Anthony Joshua – REUTERS

11:38 PM

Round six

Joshua had Usyk against the ropes but the Ukrainian counters well and then produces a backhand-right hook combination. The champion is showing good hand speed but Joshua’s defences are standing firm so far. Opinion ringside is mixed as to who has the upper hand at the halfway mark. Usyk’s work has probably been the better but Joshua is faring better than some feared.

Our man has it three rounds apiece.

Gareth A Davies’ round six score: Usyk 10-9.

11:34 PM

Round five

Joshua sends Usyk reeling with a body shot, although the Ukrainian is claiming it was low. Joshua then plants another hefty right hand to the stomach, testing Usyk’s durability. That initial punch was most definitely low on the replays – you do not need a physiology degree to see it!

Story continues

Gareth A Davies’ round five score: Usyk 10-9.

Oleksandr Usyk in action against Anthony Joshua – Reuters

11:29 PM

Round four

Joshua growing in confidence now and the jab is working well. Things begin to open up as Usyk lands a body shot and Joshua misses an attempted upper cut, but the challenger does respond with a right hand to the head. Joshua finishes the round with a flurry.

Gareth A Davies’ round four score: Joshua 10-9.

11:25 PM

Round three

Both fighters exchange body blows in the centre of the ring, but once again Usyk’s all-round work is the more impressive. Joshua lands a heavy right hand though to the approval of his fans in the crowd. That was a slightly better round from the Briton.

Gareth A Davies’ round three score: Joshua 10-9.

Oleksandr Usyk in action against Anthony Joshua – Reuters

11:23 PM

Round two

Usyk moving well and proving elusive and starting to land a few blows from range. Joshua gets a cheer from the crowd but Usyk then uses his jab to good effect. Joshua looking a little uncertain, but is buoyed by a right hand to the body. That seemed to be Usyk’s round.

Gareth A Davies’ round two score: Joshua 10-9.

11:17 PM

Round one

Promising and controlled start from Joshua who is managing to get on the front foot without opening himself up recklessly. Joshua defending behind his jab but a good left hand from Usyk sneaks through. Joshua comes back with a body shot. Even contest.

Joshua returns to his corner and Robert Garcia tells him he wants to see more presence in the centre of the ring.

Anthony Joshua (right) and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn during the national anthem, – PA

Gareth A Davies’ round one score: Usyk 10-9.

11:14 PM

The bell goes!

After such a long wait Joshua’s shot at redemption begins.

11:14 PM

The ringwalks

USYK – Reuters

Anthony Joshua – PA

11:05 PM

Now time for Usyk

He walks out to a Ukrainian song, and the reigning champion is of course fighting for his nation tonight as well as himself. He has even received support from President Zelensky.

10:59 PM

Time for the ringwalks…

Joshua is the first to emerge as challenger. He is trying his best not to show it but the nerves must be jangling. Joshua’s legacy is at stake here.

10:50 PM

Fifa president Gianni Infantino watches alongside Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (2nd-L) is pictured with FIFA president Gianni Infantino – AFP

10:47 PM

James Corrigan’s view on the slippery surface

Unless they sort out the slipperiness of that ring this could be more like Torvill and Dean than Usyk and Joshua.

10:46 PM

Hrgovic wins on unanimous points verdict

Zhang’s camp are furious and there are boos around the area, but the Croat is your winner. It was a peculiar performance from Hrgovic who seemed to drift and out of the contest. Joshua v Usyk 2 coming up next…

Filip Hrgovic (left) in action against Zhang Zhilei during their Final Eliminator for the IBF Heavyweight World Title – PA

10:34 PM

Amir Khan’s verdict on Joshua’s chances from ringside

It’s going to be a 50:50 in my opinion. I think AJ needs to be more aggressive and get those big power shots in. He doesn’t need to respect him, he needs to jump on him from the start.

10:32 PM

Lennox Lewis’ prediction for the big one

For AJ to win, I think he is going to need to KO Usyk. I don’t think he’s going to outbox Usyk. He has to take full advantage of his size and put pressure on Usyk from the opening bell and look to set up the big shots.

10:21 PM

Zhang has had the better of the first seven rounds

Zhilei Zhang in action against Filip Hrgovic – REUTERS

10:15 PM

Gareth A Davies’ verdict on Callum Smith:

There was a spectacular knockout for the former super middleweight champion Callum Smith – now the WBC mandatory contender at light heavyweight – with the Liverpudlian destroying France’s Matthew Bauderlique in round five in a toe to toe battle which delighted the audience.

Smith, who moved his record to 29 victories with the single career defeat to Saul Canelo Alvarez, claimed victory in the same venue where he won the World Boxing Super Series finals against George Groves in 2018.

Callum Smith (centre) celebrates with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn (right) and his team after winning – PA

The triumph puts Smith into the WBC mandatory position for three-belt light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, who also holds the IBF and WBO titles, but this was a brilliant statement performance by the Briton.

10:12 PM

Five rounds into Hrgovic v Zhang

Zhang just starting to land some shots against the Croat towards the end of that round. They are not the fastest movers, but two powerful fighters.

10:03 PM

More from Gareth ringside alongside Robert Duran

Just spoke to the great Panamanian Robert Duran who is ringside – and a friend of Anthony Joshua – and he told me that he believes Joshua will win by knockout tonight. Time for Joshua to find his own ‘hands of stone’. Atmosphere really building here…

Robert Duran and Gareth A Davies – @GarethADavies

09:59 PM

Gareth A Davies is ringside and alongside Evander Holyfield

Hanging with the legend @holyfield — I must have upset him — not really — but he has stressed @anthonyjoshua needs to get back in “the hurt business”

Gareth says he may have upset Evander…

Gareth A Davies – Gareth A Davies

09:48 PM

Oliver Brown is in Jeddah for us

He has some interesting detail about Usyk’s preparations:

Oleksandr Usyk has a flag from Ukraine mounted on his dressing-room wall, delivered to him by soldiers on the frontline. As a source of motivation, it could scarcely be more potent. “This means everything to him,” says his manager Alex Krassyuk. Where Anthony Joshua is fighting to save his career, the champion is fortified for this fight by Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for him to symbolise the honour and defiance of the Ukrainian people.

09:47 PM

Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang are in the ring

This is the final contest before the main event. Zhang is wearing an extravagant cape.

Zhang – Sky Sports Box Office

09:40 PM

Rio Ferdinand backing Joshua on Twitter

Let’s go @anthonyjoshua!!

What we thinking….?

Round 6 KO AJ win!

#UsykJoshua2

09:36 PM

Chris Eubank Jr in attendance

Chris Eubank Jr. is seen after the fight – Reuters

09:22 PM

Bader Alsamreen vs Faud Tarverd

Is the next fight on the bill.

09:13 PM

Callum Smith gets the job done

Callum Smith celebrates winning his fight against Mathieu Bauderlique – REUTERS

09:07 PM

Hearn on Smith’s next fight

The only thing he is in the game for is to be a two weight world champion. I want to seem him more active, one fight this year. He has got his position, he is mandatory and nobody can take that away from him. Beterbiev would be a shootout – I’d love to have that fight at Anfield.

09:04 PM

Smith’s reaction

Good performance. Been a long time away, good to get back out. I’ve had another good knockout win here, so it’s a good place. It sets up the world title fight.

08:59 PM

Some reaction from our very own Jamie Carragher

Devastating finish again from Callum Smith well on his way to becoming a two weight World Champion!

08:57 PM

Callum Smith KO!

Smith will get his wish of a shot at the world light heavyweight title. Bauderlique was put down for the count thanks to a Smith left hook at the start of the fourth round, but the pressure finally told with a right hand that has the referee waving the fight off. Bauderlique landed some good shots but is vanquished.

08:54 PM

Joshua has arrived wearing gold

Anthony Joshua – Sky Box Office

08:53 PM

Round three

Both fighters standing and trading, first Bauderlique is against the rope but he responds with a well-executed left hand. The contest is possibly a little too open and chaotic for Smith. He settles down with some strong body shots towards the end of the round.

Callum Smith in action against Mathieu Bauderlique Action Images – Reuters

08:50 PM

Lively first couple of rounds

Smith being tested by Bauderlique, who possibly landed the better shots. Smith hanging in there though and letting some shots go of his own. Bauderlique a Southpaw which can be awkward.

08:38 PM

Callum Smith doing his ringwalk

This a 12-round WBC eliminator. Smith has an eye on winning this fight and setting up a world title shot against Artur Beterbiev. The Liverpudlian has stepped up to light heavyweight.

08:34 PM

Carl Froch on Joshua’s chances

AJ is looking good and if he comes into the ring determined, and his work has gone as well as it looks like it may have gone, then this may be a closer fight than I may have thought. I just don’t want him to be caught like a rabbit in the headlights because there is so much pressure on him.

08:31 PM

Up next is…

Callum Smith v Mathieu Bauderlique. Then we have Filip Hrgovic v Zhilei Zhang before the main event.

08:11 PM

Badou Jack celebrates his victory

Sweden’s Badou Jack, left, celebrates after beating Richard Rivera of the United States in a cruiserweight – AP

08:02 PM

Richard ‘Popeye’ Rivera speaks…

“I felt like I definitely did enough [to win]. I feel a bit hurt I believe in [the points system] the but it failed me tonight. I will become a world champion, I am a force to be reckoned with. I felt I was outboxing him for 90 per cent of the fight. I know he doesn’t feel happy with that win.”

07:58 PM

Badou Jack speaks…

“I think I did enough [to win], it was an awkward fight – it wasn’t my best fight but I got the job done.”

07:57 PM

Badou Jack wins by split decision

Judges call it 2-1 in Badou Jack’s favour. That split decision seems a bit controversial – Rivera definitely thought he had it but two of the three judges went with Jack.

Badou Jack did just enough to beat Richard ‘Popeye’ Rivera – AP

07:52 PM

Great finish by Popeye

That Richard Rivera to you and me. He has been under the pump the past few rounds but he gives as good as he gets in this last round and I think he’s done enough to win this one – if so it will be the biggest win of his career.

07:49 PM

Badou Jack needs a huge last round

His corner has just told him as much.

07:48 PM

One round to go

And Badou Jack is get better as the fight goes on – has he left it too late?

07:44 PM

Better from Badou Jack

He lands several big punches and the bell should have gone…that round was four minutes long…Rivera did well to hang on there.

07:42 PM

It’s been an uncomfortable night for Jack so far

Richard Rivera hits out against Badou Jack – AP

07:36 PM

Jack’s jab not working at all tonight

It’s usually such a weapon for him but it’s not coming off at the moment. After six rounds the favourite as some work to do.

07:27 PM

Badou Jack still struggling to contain Rivera

We’re in the fourth round and ‘Popeye’ is giving a good account of himself. Jack is struggling to find a rhythm.

07:20 PM

Rivera has started well in this fight

The American is wild but has just taken the second round in Jeddah. Jack’s having problems reading him at the moment.

Richard ‘Popeye’ Rivera in his pre-fight outfit – ACTION IMAGES

07:12 PM

This cruiserweight fight is set for 10 rounds

Jack is the favourite against the undefeated, but untested, American Rivera.

07:08 PM

Next up is Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera

Rivara comes into the arena with his trademark Popeye outfit. He’ll need all his spinach tonight is he is to beat Badou Jack. He’s called Popeye because of his big biceps as a child, apparently…

It’s a bit surreal having the Popeye theme tune blare out before a bout…

06:48 PM

Ziyad Almaayouf speaks with Sky Sports after his victory

The only thing I want to start off with: thank god for everything. What an honour it is to be here in front of my own people, my own crowd. It’s been years and years of hard work that people don’t see behind the scenes, but it all leads up to a few minutes. The nerves were strong, but I was speaking to my nutritionist today and he said: pressure is a pleasure.

Ziyad Almaayouf – Getty Images Europe

06:44 PM

Ziyad Almaayouf takes the win, a knockout in the first round in 2:55

They get straight down to business, beginning with some big right hands from Alatorre, a whirlwind of a start from the Mexican.

Almaayouf settles into it, trying to get that jab working. A wonderful shot from Almaayouf puts Alatorre down, nailed with a one-two straight down the middle, but Alatorre seems to shake it off.

But then a head shot from Almaayouf puts Alatorre down again, his right hand there was absolutely on the money.

Alatorre can’t recover and it’s a first-round knockout victory for Ziyad Almaayouf.

Ziyad Almaayouf – Getty Images Europe

06:35 PM

And now onto the next fight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre in the super-lightweight division (four rounds scheduled).

Ziyad Almaayouf and Jose Alatorre – Getty Images Europe

06:26 PM

Ramla Ali speaks with Sky Sports after her victory

I feel really good, I feel like I need to go back and do some more pads, I didn’t really get out of first gear.

On her new coach Manny Robles:

One thing when I first walked into his gym is that I’ve got to change everything. I still feel like I haven’t got it yet, but he’s an amazing coach.

On her next steps:

It’d be nice to get a ten-rounder in a next fight for a title, for sure. I’m really looking forward to having a little break now. I’ve been fighting with a fractured wrist and a fractured toe, so I’m looking forward to taking some time off.

Ramla Ali – Action Images via Reuters

06:20 PM

Ramla Ali, the winner by TKO after 65 seconds

The 32-year-old boxer was born in war-torn Somalia and came to the UK as a refugee when she was a tiny child.

She’s become Britain’s latest history-maker tonight in Saudi Arabia, beating Crystal Garcia in the first sanctioned women’s fight in Jeddah.

Ramla Ali – Action Images via Reuters

06:17 PM

First fight of the evening: Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova

Ramla Ali lands a knockout punch after about 40 seconds.

A right hand on the chin, smashing out Nova’s gum shield, absolutely nailing her opponent with a precision shot, which she can’t recover from.

06:01 PM

Good evening!

After all the build-up, the night is finally here: Anthony Joshua will take on Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight title fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia., after 10pm BST tonight.

According to Boxing Correspondent, Gareth A Davies, conventional fighting wisdom dictates this: for Joshua to find redemption on the Red Sea tonight, the Briton will have to impose himself early on Usyk. He is taller and heavier than the Ukrainian but, given their respective styles, it is unlikely that Joshua will prevail on points.

This is a huge fight, layered in nuance and taking place under a hail of criticism as a £100million money-grab, but victory for Joshua, now the underdog, will set up the biggest fight imaginable in boxing’s blue riband division: an all-British blockbuster against Tyson Fury for the undisputed crown.

There is little doubt that this is a career-defining contest for Joshua – a “woulda, shoulda, coulda” moment in his journey. Joshua, a physical behemoth, has the opportunity to dispel doubts about his mentality, hunger and ability at the elite level.

It also represents the chance to cast aside accusations that Joshua has become gun-shy since being defeated by Andy Ruiz in June 2019, when he was floored four times en route to a stoppage defeat in New York. Joshua avenged that loss in the Middle East six months later, boxing Ruiz behind the jab, winning on points but still leaving doubts about his desire to engage in exchanges of fistic firepower.

All these views must now be dispelled by the fighter, especially after his rude awakening at the hands of Usyk 11 months ago in London. It was a second career blemish, casting doubt on Joshua’s ability to change the pattern of the fight. For that reason, and for the lack of instructive advice from the corner against Usyk, Joshua left long-time trainer Rob McCracken and has been working with Robert Garcia, the Mexican-American.

Greats of the sport – including Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson – have stressed that Joshua must be clear in his own mind about what type of fighter he is: an aggressive, heavy puncher, and not a boxing stylist. He must use his jab to the body and head and unleash combinations inside. Yet should Joshua become reckless, he will be exposed, giving Usyk more opportunities to counter from the southpaw stance.