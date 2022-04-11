‘Round and Round’ – 4-year-old placed in dryer by caregiver, deputies say

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Eustis woman on Saturday following allegations that she placed a 4-year-boy who was in her care in a dryer and turned it on.

Amber Chapman, 35, is being charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated child abuse stemming from an incident in February after the boy was taken to the emergency room with grape-sized bruising around his eyes as well as bruising around his ears, shoulder and lower back.

According to the arrest report, the boy was taken to the ER on February 1 where he told doctors that “Miss Amber” placed him in the dryer with towels and he spun around.

During an interview with deputies a few days later, the boy said that the defendant placed him in the dryer, closed the door and he “went round and round.” The defendant then opened the door, closed the door again and he “went round and round.”

The medical report stated the Child Protection Team was unable to determine if being placed in the dryer caused the injuries, but the severity of the injuries was consistent with what the boy told doctors and deputies.

Chapman was released on $15,000 bail on Saturday.

