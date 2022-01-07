Rotterdam Film Festival Reveals Full Program Including – The Hamden Journal

This year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has unveiled the 14 films selected for its flagship Tiger Competition. Scroll down for the full list.
The selection is typically globe-trotting, with features ranging from Chile to China, Sweden to Israel, and Mexico to India. A jury will grant three prizes: the Tiger Award (worth €40,000), plus two special jury awards (€10,000 apiece). On the jury are: Zsuzsi Bánkuti, Gust Van den Berghe, Tatiana Leite, Thekla Reuten and Farid Tabarki.
Last year’s winner of IFFR’s Tiger competition was Indian filmmaker Vinothraj P.S.’s Pebbles, which was the country’s contender for this year’s International Oscar race, though didn’t make the shortlist.
Today, the festival also confirmed the line-ups for its Big Screen Competition, which aims to bridge the gap between popular and arthouse cinema. Titles selected range from Romania to France and South Africa. The Tiger Short Competition was also unveiled.
Running January 26 to February 6, the fest was forced to move fully online this year due to local Covid restrictions. All titles will be available digitally for press and industry delegates.
The event will open with Amanda Kramer’s Please Baby Please. The honorary Robby Müller Award will go to cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom.
“The announcement of our full festival programme is always an exciting moment and this year is no exception. After the tough decision to move our festival online, we’ve curated a wonderful online selection for our audiences here in the Netherlands, whilst also ensuring that our competition lineups and the filmmakers who trusted us with their premieres will be given a platform within our Press & Industry Selection,” said Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic. “When cinemas are allowed to open again, we will present competition titles on the big screen to our audiences later in the year.”
IFFR 2022 Program
Tiger Competition 2022 selection
- Achrome, Maria Ignatenko, 2022, Russia
- The Cloud Messenger, Rahat Mahajan, 2022, India
- A criança, Marguerite de Hillerin/Félix Dutilloy-Liégeois, 2022, Portugal
- EAMI, Paz Encina, 2022, Paraguay/Germany/Argentina/Netherlands/France/United States
- Excess Will Save Us, Morgane Dziurla-Petit, 2022, Sweden
- Kafka for Kids, Roee Rosen, 2022, Israel
- Malintzin 17, Mara Polgovsky/Eugenio Polgovsky, 2022, Mexico
- Met mes, Sam de Jong, 2022, Netherlands
- The Plains, David Easteal, 2022, Australia
- Proyecto Fantasma, Roberto Doveris, 2022, Chile
- Le rêve et la radio, Renaud Després-Larose/Ana Tapia Rousiouk, 2022, Canada
- Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish, Lei Lei, 2022, United States/Netherlands
- To Love Again, Gao Linyang, 2022, China
- Yamabuki, Yamasaki Juichiro, 2022, Japan/France
Big Screen Competition 2022 selection
- Assault, Adilkhan Yerzhanov, 2022, Kazakhstan/Russia
- Broadway, Christos Massalas, 2022, Greece/France/Romania
- CE2, Jacques Doillon, 2021, France
- Daryn’s Gym, Brett Michael Innes, 2021, South Africa
- Drifting Petals, Clara Law, 2021, Australia
- The Harbour, Rajeev Ravi, 2022, India
- The Island, Anca Damian, 2021, Romania
- Kung Fu Zohra, Mabrouk El Mechri, 2021, France
- Mi vacío y yo, Adrián Silvestre, 2021, Spain
- Splendid Isolation, Urszula Antoniak, 2022, Netherlands
Tiger Short Competition 2022 selection
- Answering the Sun, Rainer Kohlberger, 2022, Austria/Germany
- Becoming Male in the Middle Ages, Pedro Neves Marques, 2022, Portugal
- Chants from a Holy Book, Cesar Gananian/Cassiana Der Haroutiounian, 2021, Brazil
- Constant, Sasha Litvintseva/Beny Wagner, 2022, Germany/United Kingdom
- Dawn, Leonor Noivo, 2021, Portugal
- Glass Life, Sara Cwynar, 2021, United States
- Isn’t It a Beautiful World, Joseph Wilson, 2021, United Kingdom
- The Making of Crime Scenes, Hsu Che-yu, 2022, France/Taiwan
- Nazarbazi, Maryam Tafakory, 2022, Iran/United Kingdom
- El nombre de las cosas, Diego Escobar, 2022, Chile
- Nosferasta: First Bite, Bayley Sweitzer/Adam Khalil, 2021, United States
- Polycephaly in D, Michael Robinson, 2021, United States
- Punctured Sky, Jon Rafman, 2021, United States
- Songs for living, Korakrit Arunanondchai/Alex Gvojic, 2022, United States/Thailand
- Tomorrow Is a Water Palace, Juanita Onzaga, 2022, Belgium
- Urban solutions, Arne Hector/Luciana Mazeto/Vinícius Lopes/Minze Tummescheit, 2022, Germany/Brazil