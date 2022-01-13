The withdrawal rules for Roth individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are generally more flexible than those for traditional IRAs and 401(k)s. Still, you’ll want to do your homework before making any Roth IRA withdrawals. If you don’t meet certain requirements, you could end up owing taxes and a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

Key Takeaways Withdrawal rules for Roth IRAs are more flexible than those for traditional IRAs and 401(k)s.

Account-holders can always withdraw the money they contribute without incurring taxes or penalties.

People over 59½ who’ve held their accounts for at least five years old can withdraw contributions and earnings with no tax or penalty.

Special exceptions apply for those who are under 59½ or don’t meet the five-year rule if make withdrawals for a first-time home purchase, college expenses, or other situations.

There are no required minimum distributions for Roth IRAs during your lifetime.

Contributions and Earnings

Roth IRA withdrawal rules differ depending on whether you take out your contributions or your investment income. Contributions are the money you deposit into an IRA, while earnings are your profits. Both grow tax-free in your account.

You can withdraw your Roth IRA contributions at any time, for any reason, with no tax or penalties. That’s because you make contributions with after-tax dollars, so you’ve already paid income taxes on that money.

Withdrawals on the earnings in the account work differently. These distributions may be subject to income taxes and a 10% penalty, depending on your age and how long you’ve had the account.

The annual contribution limit to both traditional and Roth IRAs is $6,000 for 2021 and 2022. Individuals aged 50 and over can deposit a catch-up contribution in the amount of $1,000.

Roth IRA Income Limits

The annual amount you can contribute to a Roth IRA is limited and can be phased out, depending on how much income you earn. For the 2021 tax year, the income phase-out range for singles is $125,000 to $140,000. For 2022 contributions, the income phase-out range has been increased from $129,000 to $144,000.

In other words, contributions cannot be made to a Roth if your income exceeded $140,000 in 2021 or $144,000 in 2022. For married couples who file a joint tax return, the Roth income phase-out range for 2021, it’s $198,000 to $208,000 and $204,000 to $214,000 for 2022.

Roth IRA 5-Year Rule

In general, you can withdraw your earnings without owing taxes or penalties if:

You’re at least 59½ years old, and

It’s been at least five years since you first contributed to any Roth IRA (the five-year rule).

The five-year rule applies regardless of your age when you opened the account. If you are 58 years old when you make your first contribution, for example, you have to wait until age 63 to avoid taxes.

The clock starts ticking on Jan. 1 of the year you made your first contribution to any Roth. Because you have until April 15 of the following tax year to make a contribution, your five years might not be a full five calendar years.

For example, if you contributed to your Roth IRA in early April 2020 but designated it for the 2019 tax year, you’ll only have to wait until Jan. 1, 2024, to withdraw your Roth IRA earnings tax-free, assuming you’re at least 59½ years old.

With Roth IRA conversions, the five-year clock starts on Jan. 1 of the year you made the conversion. And for inherited Roth IRAs, it starts when the original owner made the first contribution—not when the account is passed on by inheritance.

For IRA roll-over contributions, any withdrawal of earnings within five years of the date of the contribution generating those earnings will be penalized, no matter when the account was opened.

Qualified Distributions

Qualified distributions are tax-free and penalty-free. As far as the IRS is concerned, a Roth IRA distribution is considered qualified if your account meets the five-year rule and the withdrawal is:

Made on or after the date you turn 59½

Taken because you have a permanent disability

Made by a beneficiary or your estate after your death

Used to buy, build, or rebuild your first home (a $10,000-lifetime maximum applies)

Non-Qualified Distributions

Non-qualified distributions are withdrawals that don’t meet the IRS guidelines for qualified distributions. You’ll pay taxes at your ordinary income tax rate on earnings plus an additional 10% penalty.

However, you may not have to pay the 10% penalty if one of these exceptions applies:

You’re taking a series of substantially equal distributions

You have unreimbursed medical expenses exceeding 10% of your adjusted gross income (AGI)

You’re paying medical insurance premiums after losing your job

The distribution is due to an IRS levy

You’re taking qualified reservist distributions

You need the money for qualified disaster recovery

You’re taking the distribution to pay for qualified education expenses

You’re covering the cost of childbirth or adoption expenses, up to $5,000

Here’s a quick rundown of the withdrawal rules for Roth IRAs: