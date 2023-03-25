Rotation set for opening week as Max Scherzer makes final spring training start

Mar 18, 2023; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports / © Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s what happened Friday in Mets Land, in case you missed it…

– SNY’s Joe DeMayo updated his top-20 list of Mets prospects entering the 2023 season.

– Citi Field’s new food items have arrived.

– Max Scherzer dominated and Pete Alonso homered in the Mets’ spring training win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

– Scherzer, officially, is set to start for the Mets on Opening Day against the Miami Marlins while Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga will follow.

– After the game, Scherzer discussed his increased pitch count against the Rays — his final start of spring training.

– On SportsNite, SNY broke down the Mets’ approach to managing Scherzer’s workload.

– Brandon Nimmo is expected to play for the Mets in Saturday’s spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

– The Mets Pod examined Francisco Alvarez‘s struggles in spring training and if they are a big deal for the top prospect.

– Mets target Shohei Ohtani opened up about the future, and his return to the Los Angeles Angels after starring for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.