Roster bubble, undrafted players shine in Summer League win over Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to win their summer league game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, 90-82.

While the Thunder came out victorious, not winning by at least 26 points costed the team their chance to compete for the summer league championship game. The Thunder will instead be scheduled for one more game on Sunday.

This game was much more in the summer league spirit as the Thunder played mostly rookies, players on the roster bubble and undrafted players.

The Thunder ruled Chet Holmgren out before the game and Tre Mann was ruled out due to a left ankle sprain.

Let’s take a look at player grades as several Thunder players were given minutes they didn’t previously receive in summer league.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: A

To cap off a solid summer league, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had his best game as he finished with a 15-point and 14-rebound double double.

Robinson-Earl was able to eat in the paint as he scored all of his buckets inside of there and only took one outside shot all game long.

Robinson-Earl continues to impress in his summer league tenure and is arguably the favorite to be the fifth starter for the team once next season starts.

Jalen Williams: B

Jalen Williams had another solid outing as he scored 10 points and dished out six assists. The 21-year-old rookie has been arguably one of the more impressive rookies in summer league when considering expectations.

While Williams was mostly great, his poor shooting (4-of-11) and poor free-throw shooting (2-of-7) made it hard to give him a higher grade.

Williams also exited the game in the third quarter with what appeared to be an ankle twist but was able to come back in the fourth quarter, so it must not be anything serious.

Vit Krejci: B

This was easily the best summer league game for Vit Krejci as he finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Krejci looked much more confident this game as there were several possessions up for grabs with the amount of players out. Krejci is going to be part of the ensuing roster spot battle when training camp begins as he is one of the players on the bubble.

Jaylin Williams: B

Jaylin Williams looked solid this game as he finished with nine points, five rebounds and four assists. While Williams hasn’t been overly impressive in summer league, he looks like a solid project for the Thunder as he can develop into a decent bench wing.

The undrafted players: A

As mentioned before, this was a more traditional summer league game for the Thunder as several undrafted players were given a respectable workload.

Two-way player Eugene Omoruyi finished with 11 points. Omoruyi has used his giant frame to his advantage when it comes to finishing around the rim.

Jaden Shackelford scored 12 points in 17 minutes after playing just one minute total in summer league before Friday.

Greg Brown had a hot fourth quarter as nine of his 12 points came in the final 10 minutes all on three-pointers.

