Rossford’s Vorst on recruiting radar of major college programs

Feb. 5—Almost as suddenly as Derek Vorst’s growth spurt hit two years ago, the Rossford junior basketball standout is being introduced to the world of college recruiting.

Vorst, 17, was a 6-foot-3 eighth-grader who sprouted to 6-8 by the start of his sophomore season with the Bulldogs last year.

Now at 6-9 1/2 and 220 pounds with increased mobility, Vorst’s recent play has been generating calls from Division I college programs.

The University of Toledo has been in contact for more than a year, with more recent interest coming from Ohio State, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Central Florida.

“Things are starting to take off, and we’re going to visit some campuses and watch some teams play on TV and live,” said Derek’s father, Rossford coach Brian Vorst. “We’re going to go through the process to see what’s out there.

“We want to see where Derek fits in and find a place that’s feels like home; a place that’s like family. We want to put him in front of as many places as we can to try to get the feel and see what it’s like.”

Added Derek: “It’s been picking up here recently, now that I can play healthy. It started out slow, but a lot of it right now is just them getting to meet me, talking on the phone, and building relationships.”

Vorst’s rapid physical growth led to some issues with the patella tendon in his knee.

He mostly came off the bench for his father’s Rossford team last year (5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds) but played through some pain and a lack of mobility to make bigger contributions as the season progressed.

“It’s gotten a lot better,” Derek said of the knee. “I had a few small procedures and some injections, but it’s feeling good now. It was tough [last season] not being able to get down [bending], but it feels good now and I’m not really worried about that anymore.”

After some healing time last spring and summer, which cut into his AAU participation, Derek is back to feeling normal, and he has emerged as one of northwest Ohio’s leading college prospects.

Story continues

“It’s just about his ability to be able to move now,” Brian said. “Last year he couldn’t even get into a [defensive] stance. He couldn’t manage leverage with people because he couldn’t get his butt low enough. This year he’s able to play in an athletic stance.”

Vorst is averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 blocked shots per game. He is shooting 69 percent (106-of-153) on two-point field goals, 46 percent (16-of-35) on 3-pointers, and 65 percent (40-of-62) at the foul line for the 13-6 Bulldogs.

“Coming into this year I knew I had to take a bigger role with guys graduating and transferring out,” he said. “Right then and there, I knew I had to step up a little bit. I’ve just been playing like me this year, and it’s been working out.”

Two games that might have most helped him break through in the eyes of recruiters were a 27-point, 11-rebound effort in a 53-49 loss to Dayton Dunbar on Dec. 19 at the Lima Senior holiday tournament, and a 24-point, nine-rebound performance in a 53-52 loss to St. John’s Jesuit on Jan. 17 in Rossford’s MLK showcase.

“It gave me confidence to go score in the paint when I got the ball,” Derek said of his breakout games. “Then, teams ended up doubling me inside to prevent me from doing that. That gave our team more open shots. I’ve been hitting more outside shots, and it’s led to some good outcomes.”

Those “good outcomes” with Vorst’s display of post play and perimeter shooting ability have helped crack the lid on college interest.

“We’re trying to keep it as low-key as we can because it’s so early,” Brian said. “A lot of right now is they want to meet us and meet him. They want him to be able to put a name with the face.

“We’ve had a lot of schools that have reached out. Some have expressed more interest than others, and some have said they just wanted to touch base and keep an eye out, and come watch him play. They’ll catch up in the spring in AAU.”

Derek plays AAU ball for the Ohio Buckets, a team based in the Castalia area. His AAU squad includes Rossford teammate Jake Morrison, St. John’s Jesuit’s Justyn Toler, Findlay’s Jake Bishop, and Tiffin Columbian’s Logan Beaston.

Despite facing double-teaming schemes intended to curtail his inside presence, Vorst’s inside-outside versatility has enabled him to remain productive.

“That’s what most of the [college] coaches talk about,” Brian said, “the fact that he’s pretty big and can play with his back to the basket, and is also comfortable facing up and shooting it pretty well.”

Derek Vorst is the product of tall and athletic genes.

Brian, who is 6-6, excelled on Kalida coach Dick Kortokrax’s 1988 Division IV state runner-up team, which lost to Columbus Wehrle in the title game. The elder Vorst, then a junior, tallied 24 points in the final while dueling with Wehrle All-Ohioan Lawrence Funderburke, a senior who scored 25 in the final.

Funderburke went on to play at both Indiana and Ohio State, and in the NBA. Vorst played at the University of Findlay along with current Rossford assistant coach Brad Morrison.

Mother Amy (Rapelje) Vorst, who is 6-2, starred in basketball and volleyball while at Eastwood High School, playing on the Eagles’ 1993 Division II state volleyball championship team. She continued in both sports at Edinboro (Pa.) University. These days, Amy is the head volleyball coach at Lake. Derek’s sister Ella plays volleyball for her mom with the Northern Buckeye Conference-champion Flyers, who were 23-2, 14-0 in league play, in the fall.

Beyond high school, Derek Vorst has one basic aim.

“I’m just hoping to find a school with a team that needs me, one where I will fit in nice with the community, and get a good education,” Derek said. “That’s what I’m looking for. I need to put on some weight and muscle to compete at that level.”

First Published February 4, 2022, 6:42pm