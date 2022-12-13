Ross Stripling, Giants officially agree to two-year, $25M contract

Stripling, Giants agree to two-year, $25M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With one vacancy in their rotation, the Giants are turning to two veterans who signed the exact same deal.

Two days after agreeing to terms with lefty Sean Manaea, the Giants and right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal. The latest addition gives them six starting options and adds another familiar face to the clubhouse.

Stripling started his career with current Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi on the Dodgers but spent the last three seasons in Toronto, where he was a starter and reliever. The 2022 season was his best in years, as he posted a 3.01 ERA and 3.11 FIP while making 24 starts and eight relief appearances. Overall, Stripling has a 3.78 ERA in seven big league seasons, with 104 starts and 100 relief appearances.

The Giants likely will need him to do both. As is their preference, they are going for depth over big names in the rotation. In Manaea and Stripling, they have spent $50 million on two rotation options at a time when Carlos Rodón is out on the market seeking a deal close to $200 million.

Stripling and Manaea join a rotation that already included Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood. While the Giants could end up making a trade to fill a hole elsewhere, their preference is always to build rotation depth, and they’ll need it next season.

DeSclafani is coming off season-ending surgery and Zaidi said last week that the Giants are not sure yet if he’ll have a full workload in 2023. Alex Wood had a down year and also has experience in the bullpen, and Alex Cobb, currently the No. 2 starter, has a long injury history.

Stripling adds another good option. The Giants also have Jakob Junis and top prospect Kyle Harrison will be ready at some point in 2023.

Stripling is the fourth veteran to sign with the Giants in the last month, joining Joc Pederson, Mitch Haniger and Manaea. The other three were either from the Bay Area or have experience playing in the Bay Area, but Stripling does have a Giants tie, as well.

His big league debut came at Oracle Park on April 8, 2016. He was brilliant, throwing 7 1/3 no-hit innings before Dave Roberts lifted him because of pitch count. The move was controversial at the time and became even more so after Giants catcher Trevor Brown hit a game-tying homer a few minutes later.

