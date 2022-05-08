Ross Mathews Marries Fiancé Wellinthon García in Mexico — with Flower Girl Drew Barrymore!

Ross Mathews Wedding

Ross Mathews married fiancé Dr. Wellinthon García in a beachside ceremony on Saturday, he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and his husband tied the knot at Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — the same place where the couple met two years ago. Wearing custom grooms’ tuxedos from Robbie and Co., the newlyweds exchanged vows in front of 110 guests.

“It was a destination wedding,” Mathews, 42, tells PEOPLE. “So we invited 130 people, thinking maybe 50 people would come. But 110 people came — and I’m thrilled!”

Because Mathews lives in Los Angeles and García in New York, the couple struggled to decide where to hold the ceremony. “It caused me such anxiety,” recalls Mathews. “But Drew Barrymore told us, ‘Do it where you’re supposed to do it, and the people who are supposed to be there will be there.’ So we chose the place where we first met.”

Not only did Barrymore come to the wedding, but she agreed to be the couple’s flower girl.

“I was on the The Drew Barrymore Show,” frequent guest Mathews shares. “One day we were doing a story about weddings and she asked me, ‘Are you going to have a flower girl at my wedding?’ And I’m like, ‘Why? You want the gig?’ “

“And she was like, ‘Oh! Are you asking me to be your flower girl?'” he continues. “I was like, ‘Do you want to be?’ She goes, ‘Are you serious?’ I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m so serious.’ So she’s our flower girl!”

When guests arrived at the Almar Resort, they received gift bags of skincare products from Mario Badescu, including toner, facial SPF, and lip balm.

García’s father represented the couple’s parents as he walked both García and Mathews down the aisle. García’s sister, Racquel, served as the pride of honor, while Mathews’ brother, Eric, was the best man. Their nephews, Evan and Andrew, were the ring bearers. The wedding was coordinated by celebrity wedding and event planner Michael Russo.

“The profound love shared by Ross and Wellinthon was felt by all of those in attendance at their beautiful and touching ceremony. The two exchanged heartfelt vows against the picture-perfect backdrop of an epic sunset painting the Puerto Vallarta, Mexico sky,” Russo tells PEOPLE.

Mathews and García wrote their own vows. “I wrote mine on the train into the city,” Mathews says, “and I just started to cry. It was so overwhelming, thinking about all the things I wanted to say to him.”

The couple exchanged rings designed by Jean Kemanjian at OIS & Co.

After the ceremony, the guests dined on bruschetta, sashimi, fresh fish, beef, salad, and an assortment of vegan options. The cake — chosen by García — was red velvet. Mathews chose local artists to perform during the reception.

“I want live music,” he says. “It was important to us to get local people to contribute to this wedding. We’re there in Puerto Vallarta for a reason; we want the culture there. It’ll switch to a DJ for a dance party later.”

Mathews also tells PEOPLE he wants to soak up as much time with his guests as possible.

“We’ll spend a few days in Puerto Vallarta with all our guests,” he says. “Afterwards, we’re going to Las Alamandas resort. It’s remote, just outside of Puerto Vallarta. We’ll stay there for a few days.”

And after the honeymoon? “I don’t know what happens next, but I know we’re going to be happy,” says Mathews. “This is the beginning of something amazing.”