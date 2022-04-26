Ross Chastain running out of melons, Dale Jr. is a FOX hit and Kyle Busch may leave Gibbs?

Hope America is ready for the impending watermelon shortage.

Thanks, Ross!

Florida’s most famous watermelon farmer did it again Sunday at Talladega, going from third to first over the final few hundred feet by just … well, by just driving straight.

“They kept going up, kept moving out of the way,” Chastain said after Erik Jones went high to block Kyle Larson, parting the seas for Chastain on the bottom lane.

“Holy cow. I’m always the one going to the top too early, making the mistake. I was like, I’ll just ride on the bottom. If it works, I’m not going to lose the race for us, I’ll just let them.”

Smash that melon, baby!

NASCAR Dover Odds: Early lines, sleepers and best value picks for the DuraMAX Drydene 400

ROSS’ TOSS: Ross Chastain’s watermelon smash includes trips to the store and a rental car fiasco

KYLE, CHASE AND KEVIN: Kyle Busch is Dale Earnhardt, Kevin Harvick is fed up and could Chase Elliott beat Cody Ware?

Ross Chastain was finally in the right place at the right time Sunday at Talladega.

Ross Chastain running out of watermelons

As they say, these wins usually come in bunches. (See Chase Elliott in 2018 as a prime example.)

So naturally, after Ross the Boss started his Cup career 0-for-120, he’s now 2 for his last 5, with wins at COTA and ‘Dega.

And, oddly enough, he used the same car for both wins. Yep. The road-course ride worked at the fastest track on the circuit. I’d say that’s covering all your bases!

“You can only see how much is going on from the seat,” said Jones, who looked like he would finally get Richard Petty back to Victory Lane for the first time since 2014 (yep, you read that right), only to ultimately finish sixth.

“You’re trying to make the best decision you can the last 1,500 feet. Looking back, I wish I would have stayed at the bottom and let the 1 (Chastain) push me. I didn’t realize they were coming with that much speed.”

Ross Chastain smashes his second watermelon in five weeks.

Erik Jones nearly wins for Richard Petty

Speaking of Jones, it’s time to play our annual game of “weird names to finish up front after a plate race.”

Story continues

Jones finished sixth, Michael McDowell finished eighth — it’s in the NASCAR Rulebook that he has to finish in the top-10 at Daytona and ‘Dega, you know. Justin Haley brought her home 12th, Corey LaJoie finished 14th and Landon Cassill finished 19th.

All those fellas finished ahead of guys like Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Not a bad day at the office!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Fox booth for a day

It wasn’t a bad day in the Fox booth, either.

In perhaps the most unsurprising news of the weekend, Dale Jr. was excellent during his three-hour cameo with Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy.

I know Fox could never pull it off, and Junior has a ton of NBC ties (his podcast and TV show, for starters), but man, I’m not sure you’re going to find a better duo than Bowyer and Junior.

In any event, the next time we’ll hear June-Bug will be the June 26 race at Nashville when the NBC folks take over the second half of the season.

And yes, for those asking, it most definitely was strange to see Fox promoting that NBC race throughout the day Sunday. Cost of doing business, I reckon.

Kyle Busch wouldn’t leave Joe Gibbs Racing, right?

And finally, speaking of doing business …

Um, Kyle. You’re coming back to Joe Gibbs Racing next season, right?

“Ask Joe Gibbs,” said Rowdy, who is reportedly “not guaranteed another season after 2022.” Those ain’t my words, by the way. That’s straight from the folks at NASCAR.com.

All right, but there’s no way you’re actually leaving, right?

“I’m not getting antsy about it,” Busch continued. “If it happens, it happens. If it don’t, it don’t. Goodbye.”

Okeedokee!

It would certainly be a stunner if Gibbs let his most successful driver walk, but don’t forget, Rowdy is 36, already has his own Truck Series team (Kyle Busch Motorsports), and is still capable of winning most Sundays.

Bottom line: He has options if things go south. And don’t take my word for it, either!

“I’ll probably be Brexton Busch’s truck driver,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Kyle Busch may leave Gibbs while Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the perfect FOX voice