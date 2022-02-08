Roselyn Sanchez, Eric Winter Ink Kapital Deal, Set ‘HSI: Puerto Rico’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter’s Two for the Road Entertainment has signed a deal with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The pact is strictly for producing as the husband-and-wife duo both are series regulars on ongoing shows, ABC’s The Rookie and Fox’s Fantasy Island, respectively.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

Under the deal, Two for the Road and Kapital have sold their first project, procedural drama HSI: Puerto Rico, to CBS.

Additionally, the companies have optioned the book White Smoke by New York Times bestselling author Tiffany D Jackson for TV development. Published in 2021, the YA psychological thriller is described as The Haunting of Hill House meets Get Out.

In HSI: Puerto Rico, written and executive produced by Lisa Morales (Queen Sugar), a hot-headed Homeland Security agent reluctantly returns home to Puerto Rico where she works with her talented but jaded training officer as part of an elite HSI team working tirelessly as the first line of defense against all manner of threats to the United States.

Puerto Rico-born and raised Sanchez and Winter executive produce via Two for the Road; Kaplan and Brian Morewitz executive produce for Kapital, which serves as the studio. Jessie Abbott is overseeing for Kapital.

Kaplan has known Sanchez and Winter for a while, and Winter has starred in two Kapital series, GCB and Secrets and Lies, both on ABC.

“Ros, Eric and I have been longtime friends, and we have often talked about working together,” Kaplan said. “They have an impeccable eye for content, incredible relationships, and I’m looking forward to our producing partnership.”

Winter is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment. Sanchez is repped by APA and Alchemy. Both are also repped by attorney Bob Wallerstein.

Morales also served as showrunner of the CW’s Two Sentence Horror Stories anthology horror series.