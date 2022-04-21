Rose Leslie, Theo James Leap Through Time in First Trailer for HBO’s ‘Time Traveler’s Wife’

HBO has unveiled the first full trailer for “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” a new romantic drama series set to premiere May 15.

Based on the 2003 best-selling novel of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, an ordinary woman in a relationship with Henry DeTamble (Theo James). Their loving relationship is complicated by the fact that Henry has an unusual genetic disorder that causes him to leap through time at sudden intervals, resulting in him experiencing his romance with her out of order. As Henry uses his time leaps to reexamine past traumas and outrun the forces chasing him, a frustrated Clare is forced to cope with his frequent absences.

The trailer flies through the events of Clare and Henry’s relationship, beginning with a first meeting between the two. As the trailer depicts Henry leaping through time, Leslie and James narrate as their characters giving video testimonials about their relationship.

“We just happened to each other,” Leslie says to a camera in the trailer. “In the wrong order.”

In addition to Leslie and James, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” also stars Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez. The series is written by Steven Moffat (“Doctor Who,” “Sherlock”) and directed by David Nutter (“Game of Thrones”). The two also executive produce the series, alongside Joseph E. Iberti and Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin for Hartswood Films.

The HBO series is the second adaptation of the original Niffenegger novel, after the 2009 film adaptation directed by Robert Schwentke and starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. The film received generally mixed reviews from critics.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” will run for six episodes. Watch the full trailer for “The Time Traveler’s Wife” below:

